Driver indicted in crash that killed family of 3, including Arizona sheriff's son

The man accused of causing a crash that killed a family of three in Arizona in December 2022 has been indicted, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Brian Alexander Torres-Perez, now 22, was indicted on three counts of manslaughter, which is a class two felony, in the crash that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's 22-year-old son, Cooper, dead.

Cooper's fiancée, Caroline Patten, and their 11-month-old daughter were also killed in the crash.

Patten, who was driving, was making a left turn at Elliot Road and Cole Drive in Gilbert, Arizona, on Dec. 16, 2022, when Torres-Perez allegedly struck the family's Toyota Corolla with his Chevrolet Silverado, Gilbert police said at the time.

Cooper and his infant daughter were pronounced dead at the scene, Gilbert police said, while Patten died at the hospital nearly a week later.

"This defendant’s reckless disregard for life wiped out an entire family," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "After an extensive review of the evidence, it’s time for Torres-Perez to be held responsible for his actions."

ARIZONA SHERIFF MARK LAMB SAYS HE WAS UNINVITED TO SPEAK FOR MOTHERS AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING OVER HIS POLITICS

Gilbert police submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in February 2023, citing excessive speed, alcohol and other drugs as factors in the crash.

Torres-Perez was driving approximately 70 mph – 25 mph over the speed limit – when he crashed into the family's car, according to a later report from Gilbert police. Blood samples collected from Torres-Perez also revealed a blood alcohol content level of .03 and the presence of THC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Torres-Perez is in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. He has a cash bond of $150,000.