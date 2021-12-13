Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Drive-by shooting at vigil near Houston kills 1, injures at least 14

Three of those injured were flown to area hospitals and listed in critical condition

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A drive-by shooting broke up a candlelight vigil near Houston Sunday night that resulted in one death and at least 14 injuries.

"Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came," Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County sheriff said. "Almost at the exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd."

18-YEAR-OLD INDICTED IN CONNECTION TO SIXTH STREET MASS SHOOTING IN AUSTIN

FILE: Harris County Sheriff officers responded to a shooting Sunday night that broke up a vigil.  (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Gonzalez said there were about 50 people who were gathered in Baytown for the event. Three of those injured were flown to area hospitals and listed in critical condition, KHOU 11 reported. 

He said there was a bounce house filled with children just steps away from the shooting scene. Two of those injured were a pastor and his wife who were attending the vigil, a report said.

Harris County Sheriff officials have said they are investigating the shooting.

Authorities are investigating if the shooting was gang-related. The KHOU report said there was a "disturbance" at one of the hospitals where victims were treated.

Ed Gonzalez said children were close to where the shooting occurred. Photographer: Sharon Steinmann/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The vigil was organized by a mother who had just lost her son who was killed weeks ago, ABC 13 reported. About 30 gunshots were heard, witnesses said.

"People were screaming and running to their cars," one witness told the station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

