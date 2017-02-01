Expand / Collapse search
Drive-by near school kills 2; packed ball game locked down

By | Associated Press
Lawrence Williams Jr., holding his 7-year-old daughter, weeps on his pastor's shoulder Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, after talking briefly to reporters about the death of his 18-year-old son, Lawrence Williams IV, in a drive-by shooting outside a New Orleans high school Tuesday night. New Orleans police said the drive-by shooting in front of Edna Karr High School during a basketball game killed Williams and another man. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans police say a drive-by shooting killed two men in front of a high school during a basketball game.

Local media report that Edna Karr High School's auditorium was at capacity and was locked down for more than an hour Tuesday night.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said the men were in a car after being turned away from the game.

He says the bullets apparently came from a silver sedan.

Harrison says one victim died on the school lawn, the other at a hospital.

School officials told local media that one victim graduated from Karr two years ago. A police news release says neither was a current student.

It says both men had multiple bullet wounds, and the coroner will identify the two after autopsy.