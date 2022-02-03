Dramatic video shows moment teen opens fire in New York City mall

Stunning video shows the moment a teen opened fire in broad daylight in a crowded New York City mall as shoppers ran for cover.

Timothy Briggs allegedly squeezed off 10 shots, which flew by a display of children's toys during the wild Jan. 31 shooting.

WASHINGTON SHERIFF FATALLY SHOOTS MAN OUTSIDE SHOPPING MALL

The 24-second video clip obtained by Fox News Digital begins with Briggs, 19, paying cash to a cashier inside a clothing store at the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn about 15 feet from two men standing nearby a clothing rack.

A group of six young men entered the store at about 2 p.m. and appear to confront the two men. Briggs, standing about 15 feet away, appears to whip out a firearm and start shooting at the rival group.

The video shows the six men flee for their lives with the alleged shooter and the two men following seconds later.

MASSACHUSETTS MALL SHOOTING: WOMAN FACES ACCESSORY CHARGE

Two teens, 14, and 16, were struck in the leg and treated at a nearby hospital, according to court papers. The alleged shooter and the victims are gang members, according to a law enforcement source.

A police officer spotted the alleged shooter and two pals Omarion Harvey, 18, and Jaheim Covington, 19, about five blocks from the mall. The cop allegedly observed Briggs toss a .40 caliber firearm onto the ground and Covington drop a 9mm firearm.

When officers tried to take the men into custody, Harvey allegedly kicked, punched and spat at them – then kicked the window of a police cruiser, court papers state.

The trio was arraigned Wednesday in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Briggs faces attempted murder and other charges while Covington was hit with two counts of weapons possession. Both were ordered held without bail.

Harvey faces misdemeanors obstruction and resisting arrest raps and was ordered freed without bail. Attorneys for Briggs and Covington didn't return a request for comment. Harvey's attorney, Emily Campbell, declined to comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The complaints against Harvey and Covington do not say that the teens were present at the mall shooting.

Police recovered 10 casings at the scene, the complaint says.

Shootings in New York City are up 32.4% year to date, according to public records.