Washington sheriff fatally shoots man outside shopping mall

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man at a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday night.

The deputy arrived at the scene after someone called 911 to report a suspicious person parked outside an O’Reilly Auto Store. Within five minutes of the deputy’s arrival, shots were fired.

Two men who work nearby said they heard at least four gunshots, KOMO-TV reported. At the shooting scene, a van could be seen crashed into a patrol car. The passenger side window appeared to be shot out.

The man who was shot was rushed to a hospital but later died. It’s unclear if he was armed. One deputy was slightly hurt, but it was not related to the gunfire.

The case is now being handled by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team which will provide all updates to the public.

