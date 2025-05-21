Dramatic video shows dump truck plowing into NJ home after driver suffers medical emergency

Wild dashcam footage has been released showing the moment an out-of-control dump truck smashed into a New Jersey home after its driver suffered a medical emergency.

The dramatic incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon when the heavy-duty truck drifted across the road, hit a utility pole and rolled across several front lawns before finally barreling into the two-story home with the owner inside, Fox 29 reported.

The frightening incident was caught on the truck's dashcam, which showed the driver’s seizure and the truck drifting off course.

The truck, which was carrying a load of construction sand, was almost fully submerged in the house, and part of it ended up in the basement. The damage was so extensive that the house was demolished later.

Despite the massive damage, no one was seriously physically injured.

Crews scrambled for two hours to rescue the driver, who was eventually transported to a nearby hospital.

Neighbor Derek Keating ran into the home and attempted to rescue his neighbor, who was trapped under the rubble as gas was leaking.

"He was screaming for help, and he wasn't sure how bad he was hurt," Keating said. "I could see that he was bleeding, and he had told me that he had some medical issues."

Charles Zeisloft, the owner Zeisloft Trucking, said the driver suffered a grand mal medical seizure, a type of seizure that affects the entire brain and causes stiffening and jerking.

He said it was a miracle no one was killed.

"If you are not a believer, man you better start believing now, because we’re living it," Zeisloft said.

Zeisloft said the driver, who is identified only as "Timmy," managed to call his boss from the wreckage.

Coincidentally, the crash happened while the owner was meeting with his insurance company to discuss liability coverage, and Zeisloft knows the homeowner.

The terrifying incident occurred on the 600 block of Stratford Avenue in Woodbury Heights, a suburb in the southwestern part of New Jersey.