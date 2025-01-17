Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement

Half a dozen injured after tractor-trailer, dump truck slam into NJ Target

Structural engineers inspecting the department store

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.
Published
close
Tractor-trailer, dump truck crash into New Jersey Target store Video

Tractor-trailer, dump truck crash into New Jersey Target store

A Tractor-trailer and a dump truck crashed into a Target store in New Jersey, leaving a gaping hole in the wall and injuring several. (Credit: WNYW)

Nearly a dozen people were injured Friday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into a tractor-trailer, then slammed into a New Jersey Target.

The dump truck lost control while driving down a steep hill, crossed the road, and hit the tractor-trailer, affiliate Fox 5 New York reported.

The destruction continued, as the vehicles flew into the North Bergen Target at 7101 Tonnelle Avenue.

dump-truck-inside-nj-target-after-crash-involving-tractor-trailer-3

Dump truck inside NJ Target after crash involving tractor trailer (WNYW)

MANHUNT IN DEADLY SUBURBAN HOME INVASION SPANS US AFTER PHONY UTILITY WORKERS TARGET UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD

North Hudson Regional Fire Chief David Donnarumma confirmed six people were injured, with one woman in critical condition, according to FOX 5.

The woman had to be extricated from the bathroom, where she sustained extensive injuries, according to the report.

Video from SkyFOX showed a giant hole in the side of the department store, with the tractor-trailer wrapped around a telephone poll and the dump truck inside the business.

dump-truck-inside-nj-target-after-crash-involving-tractor-trailer-2

Dump truck inside NJ Target after crash involving tractor trailer (WNYW)

The street is closed while crews remove the wreckage and structural engineers assess the building, according to authorities.

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco released a statement, calling the crash "devastating."

DRONE MISHAP DURING ORLANDO HOLIDAY AERIAL SHOW SENDS CHILD TO HOSPITAL

dump-truck-inside-nj-target-after-crash-involving-tractor-trailer-1

Dump truck inside NJ Target after crash involving tractor trailer (WNYW)

"According to initial reports, a dump truck descending 69th Street hill lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic, and struck a tractor-trailer," Sacco wrote. "The force of the collision caused both vehicles to crash into the Target store. … Additional updates will be provided as new information arises. Please offer your support and prayers to the injured individuals." 

The Target was open for business at the time of the crash. It is unclear how many people were in the affected area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Target for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox 5 New York's Adeja Shivonne contributed to this story.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

Related Topics