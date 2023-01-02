Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California car crash: Tesla plunges 250 feet off cliff at 'Devil's Slide'

Two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries and two children were unharmed

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
California first responders rescue four people from vehicle that plunged off cliff

California first responders rescue four people from vehicle that plunged off cliff

Multiple helicopters were dispatched to assist in the rescue of four people whose vehicle plunged off California's 'Devil's Slide' cliff on Monday.

A Tesla carrying four people flipped several times as it plunged about 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 at "Devil's Slide" in California on Monday, according to officials. 

Four people, two adults and two minors, were safely rescued. The two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the two children were unharmed, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

The car flipped several times as it plunged about 250 feet down the cliff. 

The car flipped several times as it plunged about 250 feet down the cliff.  (CAL FIRE San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit)

The Tesla plunged about 250 feet down a cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, according to officials. 

The Tesla plunged about 250 feet down a cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, according to officials.  (CAL FIRE San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit)

Several helicopters were called to help evacuate the victims from the vehicle, which landed on its wheels at the bottom of the rocky cliff. 

"We immediately put a plan in place to lower rescuers to the vehicle to get eyes and assess what we had," a Cal Fire official said at the scene. 

"As we were doing that we were able to notice movement in the front seat through the windshield with binoculars. So we knew that we had at least one person that was alive."

Several helicopters were called to help evacuate the victims. 

Several helicopters were called to help evacuate the victims.  (CAL FIRE San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit)

The two minors were unharmed, officials said. 

The two minors were unharmed, officials said.  (CAL FIRE San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit)

Officials did not immediately release the cause of the crash. The two minors were 4 and 9 years old, according to KTVU. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest