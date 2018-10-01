Dozens of cows run free on Georgia highway after truck overturns

At least 11 cows were killed in Georgia on Monday after a cattle truck overturned on Interstate-285, wreaking havoc among drivers and the authorities who tried to wrangle them.

Around 5 a.m., police in Sandy Springs tweeted that cows were loose on the highway, and that they were shutting down traffic in the area "until we get them contained."

The truck, which was traveling from Florida to northwest Georgia, was carrying 89 cows, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It tipped as it was moving eastbound toward Interstate-75 in Cobb County.

"Several cows" were hit by oncoming drivers, authorities said, and ultimately 11 died. Police tweeted they were searching for one "rogue cow" running free, but it was captured just after 4 p.m.

The truck driver was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, but his condition was not immediately known, the news outlet reported.

"Great job by all involved, cop police, Georgia State patrol, Sandy Springs PD," the department tweeted. Additionally, local ranchers were spotted riding on horseback to help corral the cows.

The cattle were reportedly scheduled to be transported to a facility in Calhoun.