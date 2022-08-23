Expand / Collapse search
INFECTIOUS DISEASE
Published

Dozens of dogs killed by mysterious parvo-like illness in Michigan

Michigan dog owners are encouraged to keep their animals close and get them properly vaccinated

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Dozens of dogs in Michigan have reportedly been sickened and killed by a parvovirus-like illness, local animal shelters said. 

The outbreak has been reported in northern and central Michigan. Canine parvovirus is a highly infectious disease that primarily impacts elderly canines and dogs under the age of 2. 

The illness spreads through fecal matter. Symptoms include tiredness, loss of appetite and diarrhea.

Melissa FitzGerald, Otsego County's animal control and shelter director, told FOX 17 Michigan that more than 30 dogs have passed away from an unidentified illness that appears to be similar to parvovirus.

The Otsego County Animal Shelter warned dog-owners to properly vaccinate their animals.

Strangely, all the dogs who died tested negative for parvovirus, despite showing the symptoms of disease.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory are both conducting tests to understand the outbreak.

"What exactly is it, a strain of Parvo? Is it something else? Is it combined? There’s a lot of unanswered questions that they’re looking into at this point," FitzGerald said.

The disease primarily affects elderly canines and dogs below the age of 2.

In the meantime, Michigan dog-owners are encouraged to properly vaccinate their dogs. 

Symptoms of parvovirus include tiredness, loss of appetite and diarrhea.

"Make sure they’re up to date on all their vaccinations, make sure they were properly vaccinated when you got them whether it was when they were puppies or when they were three," FitzGerald recommended. "Keep your dogs close. Don’t let them sniff about – No common water dishes, anything like that."