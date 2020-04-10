Doorbell video captures violent Illinois home invasion which left coronavirus mask-wearing suspect dead

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Two armed robbers were caught in a doorbell video attempting to invade a home while wearing coronavirus medical masks and gloves - in an incident that left one of them dead and the other under arrest.

The Illinois homeowner gunned down one of the suspects and chased the other out of his house in Arlington Heights, a Chicago suburb under a coronavirus lockdown.

Police made the video available Thursday to the Arlington Daily Herald; the incident happened Saturday.

Police said the video showed Bradley Finnan, 39, of Chatanooga, Tenn., and Larry Brodacz, 58, of Buffalo Grove, Ill., forcing their way into the home.

The homeowner is captured chasing Finnan out of the house and pummeling him. Finnan then can be seen running off.

Back inside the house, police said the homeowner fatally shot Brodacz during a struggle.

“Fearing for his life and the lives of his wife and children, the homeowner discharged a round from the family handgun, striking Mr. Brodacz in the abdomen,” police said, WGN-TV reported.

The homeowner later told investigators he opened the door to the two strangers, expecting landscapers.

Finnan told investigators after his arrest that Brodacz claimed he saw $200,000 cash in boxes in the home 20 years ago and believed the money was still there, the paper reported.

Finnan also said he knew Brodacz from a car dealership where they both worked.

Prosecutors charged him with felony murder, participating in a crime that leads to another's death.