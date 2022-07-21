North Carolina police officers shoot suspect while responding to kidnapping call, caught on doorbell video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina man was shot and killed by police Wednesday after police said he ran over an officer with his car. The altercation was caught on a neighbor's doorbell camera.

The doorbell video shows police sprinting after the suspect before he got into a car and reversed it, running into one of the officers.

The suspect has been identified by Gastonia Police as 21-year-old Jason Lipscomb.

In a press conference, Gastonia Police public information officer Rick Goodale said that officers received a 911 call just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, saying two kids had been kidnapped by a man.

Goodale said police arrived at the home on North Edgemont Avenue off Highway 74 and found the two children safe and unharmed inside. Officers also found Lipscomb near the home where police had "some sort of encounter" on the street.

Police said Lipscomb, who was operating the car, proceeded to hit an officer with the vehicle.

Following Lipscomb striking the officer, responding officers fired their guns. The car continued on the street before crashing into parked cars nearby.

Lipscomb died from his injuries. The police officer struck by the car sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

As standard procedure for all officer-involved shootings, the State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident, along with Gastonia Police Department's internal affairs. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

"The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is responding and will take over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting," Goodale said.