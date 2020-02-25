Donald Trump Jr. cleared for Alaska license to hunt, kill grizzly bear

President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was granted a permit Monday allowing him to hunt and kill a grizzly bear in Alaska later this year, officials said.

Trump Jr. had applied for one of 27 licenses designated for out-of-state hunters in the area north and east of Nome. He was granted the license to hunt in the region from Aug. 1 until May 31, 2021. As an out-of-state resident, he must be accompanied by a licensed Alaska guide, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said.

The license is different than a “dignitary” hunting permit. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, had limited the number of “dignitary” licenses and game tags that he can administer to visiting ambassadors, heads of state and other important figures, including members of the first family, Fish and Game spokesman Rick Green said.

Trump Jr. is expected to target a grizzly, the same species as Alaska brown bears, during his next hunt. In 2019, non-resident hunters in the area covered by Trump Jr.’s permit harvested 11 bears. Resident hunters killed 40 more in the same region.

Hunting permits near Nome likely are not in demand for a variety of reasons, including the remoteness of the area and the expense to get there, officials told the Associated Press.

Bears along the southern Alaska coast, referred to as brown bears, have access to abundant salmon and rich vegetation. That allows them to grow larger and live in higher densities, according to the department. Smaller bears in the north and interior Alaska are referred to as grizzlies. Grizzlies target moose or caribou, especially calves.

Trump Jr. had already scheduled a hunt in November 2020 at the other end of the state. A hunt for Sitka black-tail deer and sea ducks aboard a luxury yacht with the president's son was auctioned by Safari Club International as a fundraiser for a youth hunting program, KTOO radio in Juneau reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.