Missing Domino's pizza delivery driver's car found in Wisconsin: police

The search for a Domino’s pizza delivery driver who disappeared in Minnesota during a shift last week remains ongoing after authorities say his car was discovered over 100 miles away in Wisconsin on Sunday.

A witness told police that they saw Shuefaub Xiong, 42, in his red Toyota Camry around 4 p.m. Saturday in Superior, Wisconsin, the Apple Valley Police Department in Minnesota said Monday.

Police discovered Xiong’s Toyota Camry unoccupied on Sunday in Superior – around 170 miles north of Apple Valley, where Xiong was reported missing on Jan. 14 after he "did not return home" from work at Domino’s, police said.

A friend of Xiong’s also reported that they spoke in Roseville, Minnesota, around 8 p.m. Saturday, though police say it was unclear how Xiong traveled or if he used a different car to cross back into the state.

Investigators believe Xiong may be experiencing a mental health crisis after his "uncharacteristic behavior." Police said that while there is no indication that Xiong is a threat to others, he is known to carry a firearm and has a permit to carry.

Xiong was first reported missing after he failed to make four deliveries that were scheduled around 6 p.m. on Jan. 14. Officers conducted searches in each area where Xiong was supposed to make a delivery, though police said they did not find the missing delivery driver.

Police said the last known sighting of Xiong on Jan. 14 was at a Target in Richfield, Minnesota, though he was also believed to have been in Golden Valley at one point.

Investigation into his phone location, bank records, and known social media accounts have not produced any leads on why Xiong disappeared or his current whereabouts, police said.

Friends and family described Xiong in a post on a GoFundme page as "the most thoughtful, kind, and selfless person we know" and "the one who always puts others before himself."

"Our family is heartbroken by his disappearance, and each moment without him feels like an eternity. We are doing everything in our power to bring him home safely," the post read.

Xiong is described as an Asian male, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Authorities asked anyone with information regarding Xiong’s location to call (952) 953-2700.