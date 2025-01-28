Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US Crime

Drunk NYC man pummels taxi driver, steals cab before crashing into parked car during fight over fare: police

Mame Gueye, 25, was arrested after a short foot chase following an alleged joyride, the New York Police Department said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Man brutally shoved off NYC subway platform, struck by incoming train in attack caught on camera Video

Man brutally shoved off NYC subway platform, struck by incoming train in attack caught on camera

A 23-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shoving a 45-year-old man onto subway tracks as an incoming train approached.

A drunk passenger in a New York City taxi choked his driver Monday night before stealing his cab and crashing into a parked car miles away after a joyride, police said. 

Mame Gueye, 25, a Bronx resident, reportedly got into an argument with the 47-year-old driver of the yellow cab after his card was declined as he tried to pay his fare. 

The dispute began just before 11 p.m. at East 23rd Street and Lexington Avenue, the New York Police Department said. At one point, the driver asked Gueye to get out of the car, which he did, police said. 

NYC MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOVING COMMUTER IN PATH OF SUBWAY

NYC yellow cab drives

A yellow taxi cab March 24, 2022, in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

However, Gueye allegedly pushed the driver to the ground and struck him in the torso, police said. He then wrapped his hands around the driver's neck before getting behind the wheel of the taxi and taking off, authorities said. 

SUSPECT CHARGED IN RANDOM NYC SUBWAY SHOVE: WHO IS HE?

The stolen cab was found by police officers several miles away on the Upper East Side after it crashed into a parked vehicle. 

Gueye fled but was caught at 79th Street and Park Avenue after a brief foot chase.

He faces a slew of charges, including robbery, grand larceny involving auto, driving while intoxicated, criminal obstruction of breathing, aggravated unlicensed operation involving alcohol, third-degree assault and obstructing governmental administration. 

Passenger gets into NYC cab

In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, a passenger gets into a taxi in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The New York Post reported Gueye was arrested in March 2023 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.