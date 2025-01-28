Drunk NYC man pummels taxi driver, steals cab before crashing into parked car during fight over fare: police

A drunk passenger in a New York City taxi choked his driver Monday night before stealing his cab and crashing into a parked car miles away after a joyride, police said.

Mame Gueye, 25, a Bronx resident, reportedly got into an argument with the 47-year-old driver of the yellow cab after his card was declined as he tried to pay his fare.

The dispute began just before 11 p.m. at East 23rd Street and Lexington Avenue, the New York Police Department said. At one point, the driver asked Gueye to get out of the car, which he did, police said.

However, Gueye allegedly pushed the driver to the ground and struck him in the torso, police said. He then wrapped his hands around the driver's neck before getting behind the wheel of the taxi and taking off, authorities said.

The stolen cab was found by police officers several miles away on the Upper East Side after it crashed into a parked vehicle.

Gueye fled but was caught at 79th Street and Park Avenue after a brief foot chase.

He faces a slew of charges, including robbery, grand larceny involving auto, driving while intoxicated, criminal obstruction of breathing, aggravated unlicensed operation involving alcohol, third-degree assault and obstructing governmental administration.

The New York Post reported Gueye was arrested in March 2023 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.