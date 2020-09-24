Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department
Published
Last Update 27 mins ago

DOJ: More than 300 charged with crimes committed 'under the guise' of peaceful demonstrations since late-May

Of the 35 people charged with assaults against law enforcement, all but one allegedly occurred in Oregon

By Jake Gibson, Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
DOJ explored criminal or civil charges against Portland officials over riotsVideo

DOJ explored criminal or civil charges against Portland officials over riots

The Justice Department looked at possible criminal or civil charges against local officials in Portland, Oregon, after clashes between federal law enforcement and violent protesters.

EXCLUSIVE  The Justice Department announced Thursday charges against more than 300 people who allegedly committed crimes since the end of May “under the guise” of peaceful protests, Fox News has learned.

The hundreds of people were arrested in 29 states and are accused of federal crimes ranging from attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, damaging federal property, and arson, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Portland police walk past a fire started by a Molotov cocktail thrown at police on September 23, 2020 in Portland, United States. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Portland police walk past a fire started by a Molotov cocktail thrown at police on September 23, 2020 in Portland, United States. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

HOUSE REPUBLICANS URGE FBI TO INVESTIGATE FUNDING BEHIND RECENT RIOTS

Of the more than 300 people arrest, roughly 80 were charged with crimes involving arson and the use of explosives, while 35 were charged in connection with assaults against law enforcement officers, all but one of which are alleged to have occurred in Oregon. About 15 people were charged with allegedly damaging federal property, the department said.

BARR SAYS OPERATION LEGEND BREAKS MILWAUKEE DRUG RING; 26 FACE CHARGES

Meanwhile, 30 others were hit with charges linked to civil disorder.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

