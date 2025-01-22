Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justice Department

DOJ to investigate state or local officials who obstruct immigration enforcement: memo

Trump DOJ wants federal prosecutors across the country to crackdown on officials who obstruct immigration enforcement

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace , David Spunt , Jake Gibson Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Pam Bondi spars with Sen Adam Schiff at testy confirmation hearing Video

Pam Bondi spars with Sen Adam Schiff at testy confirmation hearing

Pam Bondi, President-elect Trump's pick to lead the DOJ, sparred with Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

The Justice Department wants federal prosecutors across the country to investigate state or local officials who obstruct immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's new administration, according to a new memo obtained by Fox News. 

In the memo, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, Trump's former defense attorney, outlines "interim decisions and policy changes" pending the confirmation of Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi. He said interim changes are necessary as an initial response to Trump’s executive orders regarding "three of the most serious threats facing the American people." 

Those threats, Bove wrote, are cartels and other transnational criminal organizations, such as Tren de Aragua (TdA) and La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), which "are a scourge on society resulting in an unstable and unsafe border and huge flows of illegal immigration in violation of U.S. law." The memo said the second threat is how "brutal and intolerable violent crime by members of these organizations and illegal aliens is escalating rapidly across the country." The third threat defined by Bove is how the "fentanyl crisis and opioid epidemic are poisoning our communities and have inflicted an unprecedented toll of addiction, suffering, and death." 

CAREER JUSTICE DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS REASSIGNED TO DIFFERENT POSITIONS: REPORTS

DOJ seal

The Department of Justice seal on Nov. 28, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Justice Department must, and will, work to eradicate these threats," Bove wrote. "Indeed, it is the responsibility of the Justice Department to defend the Constitution and, accordingly, to lawfully execute the policies that the American people elected President Trump to implement. The Justice Department's responsibility, proudly shouldered by each of its employees, includes aggressive enforcement of laws enacted by Congress, as well as vigorous defense of the President's actions on behalf of the United States against legal challenges. The Department's personnel must come together in the offices that taxpayers have funded to do this vitally important work." 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace