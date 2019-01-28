DOJ charges Chinese tech giant Huawei, top executive with fraud

Chinese tech giant Huawei — the world’s biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and Internet companies — was charged by the Justice Department on Monday with 13 felonies including fraud.

“Huawei and its senior executives repeatedly refused to respect U.S. law” by misleading banks about the company's business and violating U.S. sanctions, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a news conference Monday.

The 13-count indictment was unsealed Monday in New York charging Huawei, two of its affiliates and a top executive at the company, Meng Wanzhou.

Meng, the company’s chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1.

TRUDEAU AXES CANADIAN AMBASSADOR TO CHINA

The charges include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

A separate case filed in Washington state charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The indictment details Huawei’s efforts to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile USA, and then obstruct justice when T-Mobile threatened to sue Huawei in Federal Court in Seattle.

Prosecutors charge Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.