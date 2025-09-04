Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Dog-walking man stumbles on suspected debris from Reagan National plane crash 7 months later

NTSB joins probe after man walking dog spots suspicious items on Mount Vernon Trail

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Man speaks about discovery of debris suspected to be from DC fatal mid-air collision Video

Man speaks about discovery of debris suspected to be from DC fatal mid-air collision

Andrew Guevara speaks with FOX 5 DC about debris he discovered while walking his dog this past weekend. Police are investigating whether it is linked to January's fatal midair DC collision.

A man walking his dog over Labor Day weekend discovered what may be wreckage from the deadly January midair plane collision in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Guevara told FOX 5 DC he and his four-legged friend were walking on the Mount Vernon Trail in Alexandria this weekend when he spotted several items floating around in the water.

"I noticed that there was something. It just looked a little bit odd, but there's a lot of trash that's always along the river," he told the local TV station. 

"But there just seemed to be something noticeable about it. I guess is the best way to say it. There happened to be like a, a lever that would – it looked like for the tray table, like you would see on a plane. And there happened to be like a leather pouch at the bottom and just the curvature of the top of it. It very much looked like an airplane seat," he said.

ARMY HELICOPTER THAT CRASHED WITH COMMERCIAL PLANE IN DC WAS FLYING ABOVE ALTITUDE LIMIT: NTSB

  • Possible DC plane crash debris
    Image 1 of 3

    The debris found Labor Day weekend 2025 by Andrew Guevara who wa s walking his dog on the Mount Vernon Trail in Alexandria, Virginia.  (FOX 5 DC)

  • Possible DC deadly plane crash debris backside
    Image 2 of 3

    A view of the backside of the possible debris from the Jan. 29, 2025, deadly midair crash between and American Airlines jet and a Blackhawk helicopter.  (FOX 5 DC)

  • Side view of possible debris
    Image 3 of 3

    A side view of the possible January DC midair plane crash debris found on Labor Day weekend in Alexandria, Virginia.  (FOX 5 DC)

Alexandria police were originally called to the scene, according to FOX 5, but the National Transportation Safety Board is "taking possession of the item and will evaluate it and store it until it can be transferred to the remainder of the wreckage from the DCA midair accident," a spokesperson said in an email to Fox News Digital. 

AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER SHOULD HAVE WARNED PLANE OF ARMY HELICOPTER'S PATH AHEAD OF FATAL DC CRASH: FAA

Family of victims killed in DC midair collision ‘reliving the worst event’ of their lives as hearings begin Video

Back in July, a Federal Aviation Administration official said an air traffic controller failed to notify the crew of a commercial plane that an Army helicopter was moving toward the aircraft before the collision in Washington, D.C., on January 29 that killed 67 people.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report. 
