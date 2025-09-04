Dog-walking man stumbles on suspected debris from Reagan National plane crash 7 months later

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man walking his dog over Labor Day weekend discovered what may be wreckage from the deadly January midair plane collision in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Guevara told FOX 5 DC he and his four-legged friend were walking on the Mount Vernon Trail in Alexandria this weekend when he spotted several items floating around in the water.

"I noticed that there was something. It just looked a little bit odd, but there's a lot of trash that's always along the river," he told the local TV station.

"But there just seemed to be something noticeable about it. I guess is the best way to say it. There happened to be like a, a lever that would – it looked like for the tray table, like you would see on a plane. And there happened to be like a leather pouch at the bottom and just the curvature of the top of it. It very much looked like an airplane seat," he said.

Alexandria police were originally called to the scene, according to FOX 5, but the National Transportation Safety Board is "taking possession of the item and will evaluate it and store it until it can be transferred to the remainder of the wreckage from the DCA midair accident," a spokesperson said in an email to Fox News Digital.

Back in July, a Federal Aviation Administration official said an air traffic controller failed to notify the crew of a commercial plane that an Army helicopter was moving toward the aircraft before the collision in Washington, D.C., on January 29 that killed 67 people.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.