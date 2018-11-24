Expand / Collapse search
Dog credited with saving family from gas leak

Associated Press

LONG NECK, Del. – A German Shepard is being hailed a hero after alerting a Delaware family to a potentially fatal gas leak.

The News Journal reports that 5-year-old Greta barked to wake up her owner in the middle of the night earlier this month and alerted him to a leak from a propane stove. The gas had filled several rooms in the house with gas.

Owner Ken Walsh called Greta, a rescue dog, a "hero" for alerting him to the gas leak before it hurt him, his wife ,and 14-year-old son.

Walsh said Greta was rewarded with a steak and sweet potatoes.