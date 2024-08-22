Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

DNC in Chicago: 10 shot, 1 dead in Windy City violence on day 3 as police contain chaos near convention site

A five-year-old was shot in Chicago on DNC Day 3 Wednesday, and a 26-year-old man was killed.

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published | Updated
Chicago mom reflects on death of 7-year-old son Video

Chicago mom reflects on death of 7-year-old son

Ollie Jean Holiness says 'there's no getting over this' after her son Jeremiah was shot and killed while sleeping in a car seat.

The Chicago Police Department recorded nine shootings involving 10 victims, one of whom died on Wednesday, and a stabbing on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in the city. The violence comes as police have managed to mostly contain the chaos in and around the convention site. 

That compares to five shootings involving 12 victims with one fatality on Tuesday and eight shootings, four of which were fatal, on Monday. Over the weekend leading up to the convention in downtown Chicago, 26 shooting incidents involving 30 total victims, five who died, were recorded. 

"Our officers are out there. They're out there. They're highly visible. And we have officers not only along the corridors downtown, in and around the venues of the Democratic National Convention, but also in our neighborhoods to continue to protect our people who are living in areas that are the most vulnerable," Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said during a Monday press conference. "Our officers are protecting the entire city."

DNC IN CHICAGO: 12 SHOT, 1 MURDERED IN WINDY CITY SHOOTINGS ON DAY 2 OF CONVENTION

Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool)

Police detain a woman outside of a train at a station

Chicago police forcibly remove two people from the Damon metro station as People take part in the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine March in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21 2024. (Fox News Digital)

The day-of-shootings began at 8:20 a.m., in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood, according to police reports. A 33-year-old man inside his vehicle and "involved in a transaction" was shot multiple times by his male passenger, sustaining injuries to his arm and stomach. The driver exited the vehicle and his passenger made off with the driver's navy blue sedan, police said. The 33-year-old was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition; no one has been apprehended for the violent carjacking.

At approximately 10:02 p.m., a five-year-old victim was shot in the leg on the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue, the department reported. The young victim is listed in stable condition - no one is in custody for the attack.

Nearly two hours later, a 31-year-old victim standing on the sidewalk was injured in a drive-by shooting on West Fulton Street in Chicago's Lower West Side. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to his right hand; no one has been apprehended by police in relation to the incident, per the department.

GOP CRIME POLICIES TO RESTORE SAFETY TO BLACK COMMUNITIES FAILED BY DEMS: GEORGIA AG

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Police on bicycles stage on Upper Wacker drive for a Pro-Palestinian protest ahead of the Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Police on bicycles stage on Upper Wacker drive for a Pro-Palestinian protest ahead of the Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The convention runs from August 19-22. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (Jim Vondruska)

At approximately 1:22 p.m. in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in his left foot and left leg - the victim reportedly managed to bring himself to an area hospital. No one is in custody in that incident, police said.

Within minutes, a 26-year-old man was shot three times in the torso by an unknown perpetrator in the Beverly View neighborhood - he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago hospital a short time later. Police said that no one is in custody in relation to the incident.

Later in the afternoon, around 5 p.m., Chicago Police managed to apprehend a shooter who shot a 43-year-old male victim multiple times in an altercation in the Englewood neighborhood. The assailant's handgun was recovered a short distance from the scene, police said. 

Police detain a man outside of a train at a station

A man is held by Chicago police (before being released without arrest) at Ashland L train station as people take part in the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine March in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21 2024. (Fox News Digital)

At approximately 6:55 p.m. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, a 34-year-old man was stabbed in the back of the head by a yet-to-be-apprehended male assailant, Chicago police said. A 42-year-old man in the same area was stabbed in the back left shoulder while he was standing outside drinking, police said.

Around 8:24 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood on South Colfax Avenue, a 20-year-old man was held at gunpoint by multiple assailants. The victim was robbed and shot in the right leg, police said, and is in stable condition. In the same area and time period, a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times, police said, and is now in critical condition. 

DNC CHICAGO: FBI REPORTEDLY INVESTIGATING MAGGOTS FOUND IN FOUND AT BREAKFAST FOR DELEGATES

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Pro-Palestine protesters march ahead of the Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The convention runs August 19-22. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Pro-Palestine protesters march ahead of the Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The convention runs August 19-22. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (Jim Vondruska)

Near Oak Street Beach around 9:19 p.m., police said, a 19-year-old male and 21-year-old female in a car were shot in a drive-by shooting. The offenders fled the scene and have not been apprehended. The 19-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head and is listed in critical condition; the woman was shot in the left calf, police said, and is in fair condition.

There was also a SWAT incident on Tuesday that lasted approximately 14 hours. A man barricaded himself inside a restaurant on the 2300 block of W. Madison Ave. around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the incident latest until 7:19 a.m., when authorities took him into custody.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.