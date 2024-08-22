DNC in Chicago: 10 shot, 1 dead in Windy City violence on day 3 as police contain chaos near convention site

The Chicago Police Department recorded nine shootings involving 10 victims, one of whom died on Wednesday, and a stabbing on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in the city. The violence comes as police have managed to mostly contain the chaos in and around the convention site.

That compares to five shootings involving 12 victims with one fatality on Tuesday and eight shootings, four of which were fatal, on Monday. Over the weekend leading up to the convention in downtown Chicago, 26 shooting incidents involving 30 total victims, five who died, were recorded.

"Our officers are out there. They're out there. They're highly visible. And we have officers not only along the corridors downtown, in and around the venues of the Democratic National Convention, but also in our neighborhoods to continue to protect our people who are living in areas that are the most vulnerable," Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said during a Monday press conference. "Our officers are protecting the entire city."

The day-of-shootings began at 8:20 a.m., in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood, according to police reports. A 33-year-old man inside his vehicle and "involved in a transaction" was shot multiple times by his male passenger, sustaining injuries to his arm and stomach. The driver exited the vehicle and his passenger made off with the driver's navy blue sedan, police said. The 33-year-old was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition; no one has been apprehended for the violent carjacking.

At approximately 10:02 p.m., a five-year-old victim was shot in the leg on the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue, the department reported. The young victim is listed in stable condition - no one is in custody for the attack.

Nearly two hours later, a 31-year-old victim standing on the sidewalk was injured in a drive-by shooting on West Fulton Street in Chicago's Lower West Side. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to his right hand; no one has been apprehended by police in relation to the incident, per the department.

At approximately 1:22 p.m. in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in his left foot and left leg - the victim reportedly managed to bring himself to an area hospital. No one is in custody in that incident, police said.

Within minutes, a 26-year-old man was shot three times in the torso by an unknown perpetrator in the Beverly View neighborhood - he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago hospital a short time later. Police said that no one is in custody in relation to the incident.

Later in the afternoon, around 5 p.m., Chicago Police managed to apprehend a shooter who shot a 43-year-old male victim multiple times in an altercation in the Englewood neighborhood. The assailant's handgun was recovered a short distance from the scene, police said.

At approximately 6:55 p.m. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, a 34-year-old man was stabbed in the back of the head by a yet-to-be-apprehended male assailant, Chicago police said. A 42-year-old man in the same area was stabbed in the back left shoulder while he was standing outside drinking, police said.

Around 8:24 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood on South Colfax Avenue, a 20-year-old man was held at gunpoint by multiple assailants. The victim was robbed and shot in the right leg, police said, and is in stable condition. In the same area and time period, a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times, police said, and is now in critical condition.

Near Oak Street Beach around 9:19 p.m., police said, a 19-year-old male and 21-year-old female in a car were shot in a drive-by shooting. The offenders fled the scene and have not been apprehended. The 19-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head and is listed in critical condition; the woman was shot in the left calf, police said, and is in fair condition.

There was also a SWAT incident on Tuesday that lasted approximately 14 hours. A man barricaded himself inside a restaurant on the 2300 block of W. Madison Ave. around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the incident latest until 7:19 a.m., when authorities took him into custody.

