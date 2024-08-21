DNC Chicago: FBI reportedly investigating maggots found in food at breakfast for delegates

A breakfast for delegates attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago was interrupted Wednesday morning after maggots were allegedly slipped into their food intentionally, WGN first reported.

The DNC 2024 Joint Information Center also confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital and acknowledged the food contamination.

Officials said multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building and placed unknown objects onto tables containing food.

The offenders are believed to have then left the area and one victim was treated and released on-scene, officials said.

Along with the Chicago Police Department, officials said the FBI-Chicago is also assisting in the investigation.

Multiple law enforcement sources told WGN that it appears the maggots were brought into the hotel by activists seeking to send a message.

"All Americans have the right to peaceful protest, but ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy," said Indiana Democratic Party spokesperson Sam Barloga. "We thank the security team for responding swiftly."

Neither the DNC information center nor the Fairmont is confirming there were maggots, but they can confirm that the incident led to a food safety concern for DNC breakfast guests.

"We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement," Chicago Fairmont said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The hotel added that the safety, security and well-being of their guests and staff are their top priorities.

"Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident. We maintain the highest standards of food safety and cleanliness throughout our property and have strict protocols in place to handle any disruptions," Chicago Fairmont continued.

It was not immediately clear if the contamination was discovered before any delegates consumed the food.

Indiana delegate Tracy Boyd, who is at the convention representing the Indianapolis region, told WGN that her group was notified that breakfast service would be briefly delayed due to the incident.

"They protected us, of course, and turned it around in minutes. I really do want to give a shout-out to the hotel staff and leadership," Boyd said.

Fox News' Michael Tobin, Kellianne Jones, and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.