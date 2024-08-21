Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago

DNC Chicago: FBI reportedly investigating maggots found in food at breakfast for delegates

It is unclear if the contamination was discovered before any delegates ate food in question

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
What is the big ‘theme’ of the DNC?: Trace Gallagher Video

What is the big ‘theme’ of the DNC?: Trace Gallagher

'Common Sense' Department: The DNC claims to have a theme, but the only theme the CSD can find is that they all hate Trump.

A breakfast for delegates attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago was interrupted Wednesday morning after maggots were allegedly slipped into their food intentionally, WGN first reported. 

The DNC 2024 Joint Information Center also confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital and acknowledged the food contamination.

Officials said multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building and placed unknown objects onto tables containing food. 

The offenders are believed to have then left the area and one victim was treated and released on-scene, officials said.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD OFFERING FREE ABORTIONS, VASECTOMIES AT DNC

Fairmont Chicago Hotel

An investigation is underway after a group of suspects allegedly slipped maggots into food that was served during a Democratic National Convention breakfast. (WGN)

Along with the Chicago Police Department, officials said the FBI-Chicago is also assisting in the investigation. 

Multiple law enforcement sources told WGN that it appears the maggots were brought into the hotel by activists seeking to send a message.

"All Americans have the right to peaceful protest, but ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy," said Indiana Democratic Party spokesperson Sam Barloga. "We thank the security team for responding swiftly." 

Neither the DNC information center nor the Fairmont is confirming there were maggots, but they can confirm that the incident led to a food safety concern for DNC breakfast guests.

DNC ATTENDEES REJECT POPULAR GOP ACCUSATION OF CONVENTION HYPOCRISY: 'APPLES AND ORANGES'

DNC 2024

Delegates cast their votes for Vice President Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement," Chicago Fairmont said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The hotel added that the safety, security and well-being of their guests and staff are their top priorities. 

"Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident. We maintain the highest standards of food safety and cleanliness throughout our property and have strict protocols in place to handle any disruptions," Chicago Fairmont continued. 

PRO-LIFE GROUPS ANSWER PLANNED PARENTHOOD ABORTION VAN WITH OUTREACH NEAR DNC

Biden, Jill Biden and Harris on DNC stage

President Biden stands with Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

It was not immediately clear if the contamination was discovered before any delegates consumed the food.

Indiana delegate Tracy Boyd, who is at the convention representing the Indianapolis region, told WGN that her group was notified that breakfast service would be briefly delayed due to the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They protected us, of course, and turned it around in minutes. I really do want to give a shout-out to the hotel staff and leadership," Boyd said.

Fox News' Michael Tobin, Kellianne Jones, and Kelly Phares contributed to this report. 