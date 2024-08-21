Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

GOP crime policies to restore safety to Black communities failed by Dems: Georgia AG

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has simple solution for crime plaguing blue cities: enforce the law

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says Republican prosecutors have an answer to far-left district attorneys who have failed the communities they claim to support: enforce the law.

CHICAGO – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has a simple solution for blue cities fed up with violence and thieves: enforce the law, lock up criminals and keep American citizens and their businesses safe from crime.

"Elections have consequences," he told Fox News Digital as he ripped Vice President Harris as the "patron saint of leftist prosecutors" while slamming progressive crime policies that have failed the communities they purport to benefit.

"She was for defund the police, sanctuary cities, cashless bail," he said. 

'FEASTING' LIKE ROYALTY, CHICAGO DNC HELD IN FORTIFIED CASTLE WALLED OFF FROM REALITY: FORMER CHIEF

Defund the Police sign

Republicans are ramping up their election messaging on crime and law enforcement support. (Getty Images)

Harris, a former California attorney general who touts her past as a prosecutor on the campaign trail, has also publicly supported bail funds that help get criminal defendants out of jail when they are held on bail. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"All the DAs that we've seen around the country, from Los Angeles to San Francisco, where she was a DA, to St. Louis and even in our state in Athens and even in Atlanta, Georgia … she is the model for what they really aspired to," Carr told Fox News Digital. "And that is the new criminal justice reform, which is don't enforce the law."

He added the past few years of such policies have amounted to "a roadmap for higher crime." 

In Athens, a college town known for the University of Georgia and its football team, leftist policies caused a nightmare earlier this year when a violent illegal immigrant was accused of abducting and murdering nursing student Laken Riley as she jogged in a park on campus. Incensed residents blasted local officials for espousing "sanctuary" policies during a news briefing after her death.

Biden and Harris on DNC stage

Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Harris is shown with President Biden at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LAKEN RILEY CASE: HECKLERS SHOUT DOWN ATHENS MAYOR AS HE DENIES SANCTUARY CITY, ANNOUNCES PUBLIC SAFETY FUNDS

"Look at the communities that are most often impacted by this violent crime," he told Fox News Digital. "It's the communities that Democrats and leftists purport to want to protect, but instead it's actually conservatives and Republicans that are doing the things to keep people safe. I think that's critically important."

Chicago, host city of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, has a population one-third the size of New York City yet outpaces it in homicides, police statistics show.

"You can either go down one path where you ignore the law, you avoid the law, crime goes up, or you can enforce the laws," he said. "And you're seeing exactly what's happening."

Pro-Hamas demonstrators clash with police

Pro-Hamas demonstrators clash with police in front of the Israeli Consulate in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024. The protests coincided with the Democratic National Convention in the Windy City. (Fox News Digital)

It's a move that police organizations have been seeking for years: undo the bail reforms that let repeat offenders out on the streets almost immediately so they can re-offend. That lack of consequences, combined with leftist prosecutors' reluctance to charge suspects to the fullest extent of the law, has battered police morale around the country, leading cities to struggle with hiring and retention.

ANTI-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS BURN AMERICAN FLAG OUTSIDE CHICAGO CONSULATE ON 2ND NIGHT OF DNC

Former Chicago Police Chief Gene Roy told Fox News Digital this week that the city police roster has thousands of vacancies.

Democrat elites have been criticized as entirely removed from the reality of Chicago crime as they hold the convention just blocks from where a 7-year-old boy, Jai'Mani Rivera, was gunned down earlier this year. The suspect could have been behind bars but was freed on home supervision, which he allegedly ignored.

Even understaffed, Chicago police deftly handled anti-Israel protests outside the country's Chicago consulate on Tuesday night, gently corralling rowdy protesters until, after warning them to disperse, they made about 70 arrests when protesters refused to go home.

  • Police clash with pro-Hamas demonstrators in Chicago
    Image 1 of 4

    Pro-Hamas demonstrators are arrested by the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

  • Police clash with pro-Hamas demonstrators in Chicago
    Image 2 of 4

    Officers take a Pro-Hamas demonstrator into custody after an action in front of the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago. (Fox News Digital)

  • Police clash with pro-Hamas demonstrators in Chicago
    Image 3 of 4

    Police detain a Pro-Hamas demonstrator. (Fox News Digital)

  • Police clash with pro-Hamas demonstrators in Chicago
    Image 4 of 4

    A Pro-Hamas demonstrator is walked by Chicago police after being detained. (Fox News Digital)

DEMONSTRATORS SHOUT ‘F--- YOU’ AT CHICAGO POLICE, MORE THAN 70 ARRESTED ON 2ND NIGHT OF DNC

Carr said Chicago has historically been one of the country's great cities. But in recent years, as "an incubator of these leftist policies," it's been plagued by gun violence, robberies, carjackings and population loss.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is speaking out against progressive prosecutors who he says are hurting the very communities that they claim to champion.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is speaking out against progressive prosecutors who he says are hurting the very communities that they claim to champion. (Megan Varner/Getty Images/File)

"I think it's absolutely ironic that the Democrats have gone to Chicago, which now continues to elect folks that just don't believe in the rule of law, don't believe in enforcing the law – but then also some of the security measures that they've taken to put walls around the convention center," he said. "When the border is not secure, and they fought any conversation about walls or more safety in our southern border."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carr is also a proponent of the Protecting Americans Action Fund, which was set up to counter the financial support that left-wing donors like billionaire George Soros have given to progressive prosecutor campaigns around the country, resulting in DA offices run by Los Angeles' George Gascon, Manhattan's Alvin Bragg and Chicago's Kim Foxx.