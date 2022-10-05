Expand / Collapse search
Diver who went missing found dead off Southern California

42-year-old Justin Hoang, of Huntington Beach, went missing on Monday

Associated Press
A diver who went missing off Southern California was found dead near Catalina Island, authorities said.

Justin Hoang, of Huntington Beach, was reported missing from the Cee Ray diving boat around 2 a.m. Monday, according to the Orange County Register.

Officials said the 42-year-old was last seen wearing a black wet suit and diving gear.

Crews from the Coast Guard and Los Angeles County found the body of 42-year-old diver Justin Hoang near Catalina Island, California. 

Crews from the Coast Guard and Los Angeles County found the body of 42-year-old diver Justin Hoang near Catalina Island, California.  (Fox News)

Crews with the Coast Guard and Los Angeles County searched for Hoang for much of the day and eventually found his body near the island about 20 miles off the mainland.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, they remain in our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time," Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Manning said in a news release.

Officials did not immediately have information about the circumstances of Hoang’s disappearance.