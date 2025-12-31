Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando

Disney World cast member injured after massive boulder prop veers off track at Indiana Jones stunt show

Viral video shows staff member knocked down by massive prop that bounced off platform toward audience at Hollywood Studios

By Bonny Chu Fox News
A massive boulder prop veered off course during Disney World’s Indiana Jones stunt show Tuesday, striking a cast member who courageously tried to halt the rampaging prop. 

The tense moment during the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Hollywood Studios was captured on video by an audience member and quickly went viral.

In the footage, a giant ball rolled out from behind the scenes during the show’s temple sequence. It traveled down an elevated track, hit a wall from the side and suddenly bounced off the platform.

As it hurtled toward the audience, a staff member bravely ran up to the boulder, trying to intercept the prop.

massive boulder rolls down ramp of disney world stunt show

A massive boulder prop enters the stage at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Disney Parks)

The cast member was then quickly knocked down by the force as other employees rushed to help him. When he got up, the back of his shaved head was covered in blood.  

The prop ricocheted back toward the stage and away from the audience, where staff were able to safely recover it.

massive boulder rolls down ramp of disney world stunt show

A cast member runs down a track during a boulder scene at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Disney Parks )

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Disney said it will not release the current condition of the member to respect his privacy but noted he is recovering. 

"We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering," Disney said.

Disney World

A cast member performs at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Disney World)

Disney said the park will also modify that scene of the show after the incident.

"Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened." 

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
