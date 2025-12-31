Disney World cast member injured after massive boulder prop veers off track at Indiana Jones stunt show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive boulder prop veered off course during Disney World’s Indiana Jones stunt show Tuesday, striking a cast member who courageously tried to halt the rampaging prop.

The tense moment during the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Hollywood Studios was captured on video by an audience member and quickly went viral.

In the footage, a giant ball rolled out from behind the scenes during the show’s temple sequence. It traveled down an elevated track, hit a wall from the side and suddenly bounced off the platform.

As it hurtled toward the audience, a staff member bravely ran up to the boulder, trying to intercept the prop.

KATY PERRY LEFT DANGLING MIDAIR IN TERRIFYING CONCERT STAGE MALFUNCTION

The cast member was then quickly knocked down by the force as other employees rushed to help him. When he got up, the back of his shaved head was covered in blood.

The prop ricocheted back toward the stage and away from the audience, where staff were able to safely recover it.

COLORADO JURY AWARDS FAMILY $205M AFTER 6-YEAR-OLD FALLS TO DEATH FROM THEME PARK RIDE

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Disney said it will not release the current condition of the member to respect his privacy but noted he is recovering.

"We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering," Disney said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney said the park will also modify that scene of the show after the incident.

"Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened."