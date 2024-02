Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Disney cruise employee allegedly admitted to watching several videos of child pornography on his phone and was part of a group chat that sent explicit visuals of children under 10, according to court documents.

Federal agents said they found the disturbing videos on Amiel Joseph Trazo's phone after receiving several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The 28-year-old Philippines native allegedly told police that "he shared these images on Facebook Messenger with his friends and a girlfriend in order to "tease" them," the Miami New Times reported, citing the Broward County criminal affidavit.

"The defendant also admitted that he 'needs help, knows it's wrong, and it is bad for his religion," he allegedly told law enforcement, the local newspaper reported.

Disney Cruise Lines didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, but told the Miami New Times that Trazo was fired.

"We have zero tolerance for this type of alleged behavior. The crew member is no longer working for the company," Disney Cruise Line said.

Trazo, who's facing state and federal criminal charges, is the second Disney cruise employee arrested in the last month.

On Jan. 31, Alvin Gonzales, 49, allegedly had an explicit, eight-plus-minute video of underage children on his phone, which a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force seized when he returned to Florida.

The investigation into Gonzales also started with tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Like Trazo, Gonzales, a Phillipines native, was fired by Disney Cruise Lines after the allegations came to light and criminal charges were filed.