Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Illegal Immigrants

DHS reveals extensive criminal history of former Des Moines superintendent who was arrested, in US illegally

Homeland Security officials say Ian Roberts built a long criminal record while living in the U.S. illegally, with arrests for narcotics and firearms possession

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Exclusive video shows ICE arrest of migrant with violent history Video

Exclusive video shows ICE arrest of migrant with violent history

Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins reports on the arrest of an illegal immigrant with a violent history. The ‘Outnumbered’ co-hosts react and discuss the political rhetoric surrounding ICE enforcement.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The former superintendent of Iowa's largest school district, who was living and working in the United States illegally, has an extensive criminal history, including drug and weapons possession, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday.

Ian Roberts resigned from the Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) district this week following his arrest by immigration authorities. He was taken into custody after a short car chase and is charged with being an illegal alien in possession of firearms, authorities said.

"Ian Andre Roberts, a criminal illegal alien with multiple weapons charges and a drug trafficking charge, should have never been able to work around children," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "When ICE officers arrested this superintendent, he was in possession of an illegal handgun, a hunting knife, and nearly $3,000 in cash."

ILLEGAL ALIEN ARRESTED BY ICE FOUND REGISTERED AS ACTIVE DEMOCRAT VOTER IN BLUE STATE

Split image of Des Moines school board meeting and Superintendent Ian Roberts.

The Des Moines Public Schools board voted 7–0 to accept Superintendent Ian Roberts’ resignation after ICE agents detained him and officials ruled he lacked both a valid license and authorization to work in the U.S. (Fox; DHS)

"This criminal illegal alien is now in U.S. Marshals custody and facing charges for being an illegal alien in possession of firearms. Under Secretary Noem, ICE will continue to arrest the worst of the worst and put the safety of America’s children FIRST," she added.

Roberts' criminal record includes a range of offenses, including a 1996 charge for possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of narcotics, criminal possession of a forged instrument and possession of a forgery device in New York.

In 1998, Roberts, 54, a native of Guyana, was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle in Queens, New York. That case was dismissed on July 6, 1999. He also has a 2012 conviction for reckless driving, unsafe operation, and speeding in Maryland.

In 2020, Roberts was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree weapon charges. A document from Feb. 4, 2020, indicates that the second-degree criminal possession charge was inchoate.

DES MOINES PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD ACCEPTS SUPERINTENDENT'S RESIGNATION AFTER ICE ARREST

Ian Roberts mugshot and an ICE badge

Ian Roberts, former head of Des Moines Public Schools, has a long criminal history, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday.  (Getty Images; ICE)

In addition, Roberts' immigration history includes two visas, four Green Card applications and subsequent denials, and several trips abroad, authorities said. He entered the U.S. through John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on a B-2 non-immigrant visa and was classified as a visitor for pleasure.

He left the U.S. on an unknown date but returned before his 1996 arrest for narcotics possession. He re-entered the U.S. through San Francisco in 1999 on a student visa, which expired in March 2004, DHS said. He left and then re-entered the U.S. at least two other times on a student visa.

Roberts also filed multiple green card applications, all of which were rejected. In 2004, an immigration judge in Texas ordered him to be deported.

Des Moines board accepts superintendent’s resignation over license and work status Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A motion to reopen the case was subsequently denied. Fox News Digital has reached out to the school district with questions about its hiring practices. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue