Immigration

DHS rages over what it calls a NYT 'sob story' about convicted Jamaican murderer deported by Trump

Kristi Noem's department accuses publication of defending convicted criminals over American citizens

By Emma Bussey , Bill Melugin Fox News
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has blasted The New York Times for its reporting on a convicted Jamaican murderer who was deported by the Trump administration in July.

The Times ran its headline as,"The Man Who’d Served His Time In U.S. Is Deported to an African Prison." The first sentence of the article explained how Orville Etoria had shot and killed a man in Brooklyn nearly 30 years ago.

"DISGRACEFUL AND DISGUSTING! The failing @NYTimes is peddling another disgusting sob story for a criminal illegal alien. Orville Etoria was convicted of MURDER. It is absolutely revolting that the New York Times is actively defending convicted murderers over American citizens. DHS will continue enforcing the law at full speed—without apology," DHS responded in a post on X on Monday, accusing the publication of downplaying the seriousness of Etoria’s horrific 1996 crime.

KRISTI NOEM REBUKES NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE ZOHRAN MAMDANI OVER ICE 'ABDUCTION' CLAIMS

DHS seal

The Department of Homeland Security is headed up by Kristi Noem (Getty Images)

Etoria was sentenced to 25 years to life and given a deportation order in 2009. 

As well as murder, DHS has said Etoria’s criminal history included armed robbery, possession of a weapon, and forcible theft.

During his sentence at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York, Etoria earned a bachelor’s degree via the Hudson Link program at Mercy College and graduated in 2018. He also pursued a master’s in divinity. 

After Etoria was released in 2021, the Biden administration allowed him to remain in the U.S. so long as he checked in with ICE and despite the standing deportation order.

ICE RAMPS UP ARRESTS OF CONVICTED CRIMINALS AS RIOTS RAGE IN BLUE CITY: 'YOU WILL NOT STOP US'

Vietnam and Jamaican migrant

Jamaican migrant, Orville Etoria (right) was convicted of murder, robbery and weapons possession in 1997 and deported with four others in July. (DHS)

This summer, the Trump administration ordered Etoria to be deported to Eswatini, a small southern African country where he's not a citizen. 

In July, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the deportation of five deportees from Vietnam, Laos, Cuba and Yemen, including Etoria.

"A safe third country deportation flight to Eswatini in Southern Africa has landed. This flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back," DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X at the time.

"These depraved monsters have been terrorizing American communities," she continued, adding that they are now "off of American soil," she added.

DHS said Jamaica and other countries refused to accept Eswatini, though Jamaican officials have since disputed that claim.

"Orville Etoria, an illegal alien from Jamaica, is a convicted MURDERER… Sixteen years later this MURDERER is off our streets and OUT of our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem are using every tool available to get criminal illegal aliens out of American communities and out of our country," DHS said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Etoria remains in Africa alongside the four others.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
