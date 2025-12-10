EXCLUSIVE: Millions of illegal immigrants leave US in record-breaking year under Trump policies, DHS says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE - More than 2.5 million illegal immigrants have left the United States over the past year, including more than 605,000 deportations since President Donald Trump took office in January.

The record-breaking figures provided by the Department of Homeland Security to Fox News Digital revealed that 1.9 million illegal immigrants have self-deported since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

"Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now. They know that if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

The decline in the illegal immigrant population has resulted in a reduction in public services and a resurgence in local job markets, DHS said.

Since January, the Trump administration has embarked on a mass deportation campaign targeting illegal immigrants with criminal records.

In addition, those living in the United States illegally have been encouraged to return to their native countries using the CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Home Mobile App, through which users can receive a complimentary plane ticket home and a $1,000 exit bonus upon their return.

Any unpaid fines for failing to depart in a timely manner will also be forgiven.

Earlier this week, DHS launched a "Worst of the Worst" webpage, which displays information on criminal illegal immigrants arrested during enforcement operations. The operations have generated criticism from Democratic officials and city leaders, who say that law enforcement officers have violated the civil rights of U.S. citizens and immigrants.

On Wednesday, Trump announced the launch of the "Trump Gold Card," which will allow individuals and corporations to receive rapid residency in the U.S.

"THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT’S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY!" he wrote on Truth Social. "A direct path to citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING! Our great American companies can finally keep their invaluable talent. Live site opens in 30 minutes!"

The card will be available for purchase starting at $1 million.