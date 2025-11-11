Newsom's sanctuary policies under fire after drunk illegal immigrant kills elderly man

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a 71-year-old California man was killed in a hit-and-run involving an illegal alien driving under the influence, the Trump Department of Homeland Security asked: "How many Americans must be killed before [Gov. Gavin Newsom]’s sanctuary state of California works with federal law enforcement—instead of against them?"

Mexican illegal Humberto Munoz-Gatica, 57, was driving under the influence when he struck 71-year-old Barry William Tutt in Orange County, California, last Friday, according to a Homeland Security statement.

Munoz-Gatica left the scene after the collision and was later located with the help of witnesses and arrested, according to a statement by the Orange County Sheriff's Department. He is now facing charges related to hit-and-run and suspicion of driving under the influence.

Tutt, meanwhile, was found severely injured at the scene by sheriff's deputies. He was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, according to the department.

OUTRAGE ERUPTS AFTER BOOZED-UP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ALLEGEDLY MOWS DOWN BLUE STATE COUPLE – ‘HOW MANY MORE?’

In its statement, DHS said it has lodged a request for authorities to hold Munoz-Gatica and turn him over to ICE.

DHS posted on X, asking: "How many Americans must be killed before @GavinNewsom’s sanctuary state of California works with federal law enforcement—instead of against them?"

In the statement, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin lamented that "unfortunately, Gavin Newsom's California is a sanctuary state and does not cooperate with ICE."

She called this killing "yet another example of sanctuary and open border policies putting American lives at risk."

PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED BLUE STATE DRIVER CHARGED WITH MURDERING SIX PEOPLE IN CRASH: REPORT

In response, Brandon Richards, a spokesperson for Newsom, told Fox News Digital that "Despite the Trump Admin’s repeated false claims, California cooperates with the federal government when it comes to criminals — as has been reported by Fox regularly."

According to DHS, Munoz-Gatica has previously been convicted of grand theft. The agency said he entered the country on a tourist visa that expired in 2008. He was arrested by ICE under the Obama administration in 2011, but then released into the country.

"This criminal illegal alien from Mexico, Humberto Munoz-Gatica, was released by the Obama Administration. He NEVER should have been here," DHS said.

Newsom, who is widely rumored to have 2028 presidential aspirations, has emerged as one of the Democratic Party’s most vocal critics of the Trump administration, particularly regarding ICE and immigration enforcement.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DODGES DEPORTATION FOR DECADE BEFORE ALLEGEDLY KILLING MAN IN DUI HIT-AND-RUN

In the midst of widespread anti-ICE riots and protests in Los Angeles in June, Newsom issued a statement in which he blamed "continued chaotic federal sweeps, across California, to meet an arbitrary arrest quota."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He called the operations "as reckless as they are cruel," saying that "[President] Donald Trump’s chaos is eroding trust, tearing families apart, and undermining the workers and industries that power America’s economy."