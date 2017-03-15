Detroit school board OKs lawsuit to keep schools open

Detroit's board of education has voted to sue the state to prevent any school closures after more than two dozen city schools were identified for potential shutdown.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2mZ6535 ) that the board unanimously decided late Tuesday to greenlight filing a lawsuit this week. Board Vice President Sonya Mays says the move keeps all options open.

Thirty-eight chronically low-performing schools in Detroit and seven other cities have been identified for possible closure, though state officials are pondering what to do. It appears most if not all of the closures won't happen anytime soon, and school superintendents will get more chances for improvement.

Schools at risk of closures are those ranked in the bottom 5 percent statewide for at least three straight years.

