Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S.
Published

Detroit doctor found dead inside mansion was shot twice before being dragged into crawlspace: autopsy

Detroit police on April 28 announced an unnamed person of interest in the case who has since been released

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Detroit police announced person of interest in neurosurgeon's homicide Video

Detroit police announced person of interest in neurosurgeon's homicide

Detroit Police Chief James White said Friday that authorities have taken an unnamed person of interest into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of neurosurgeon Devon Hoover.

Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover was shot twice before his killer dragged him into the crawlspace of his mansion in the Boston-Edison Historic District, according to an autopsy obtained by local news.

Hoover, 53, had been shot once behind his right ear and once in the back of the head before his body was apparently hidden from plain sight, the Detroit Free Press reported, citing the autopsy.

Detroit police responded to Hoover's home on S. Boston Blvd. on April 23 after his family asked authorities to perform a welfare check at Hoover's home because the doctor failed to appear at a family event.

Authorities located Hoover in the crawlspace, wearing just one blue sock, according to the Free Press.

DETROIT POLICE INVESTIGATE BREAK-IN AT SLAIN DOCTOR'S MANSION

Neurosurgeon Devon Hoover found dead reports say

Devon Hoover, 53, was found dead inside of his home on Sunday night, according to Fox2 Detroit. (WJBK)

Detroit police on April 28 announced an unnamed person of interest in the case, whom they detained on an unrelated charge, but that person has since been released, and police have yet to name any suspects.

DETROIT POLICE HAVE PERSON OF INTEREST IN DOCTOR'S DEATH

"Preliminarily, our investigation reveals that this is an incident where the two parties knew each other. We have no reason to believe the community is … at any risk. This was not a random act," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference last month.

Detroit home of neurosurgeon

Detroit Police responded to Hoover's property on Sunday to conduct a well-being check. (WJBK)

White said at the time he was "confident" the person of interest would share information regarding Hoover's death, but authorities have yet to make any further announcements in their investigation.

DETROIT NUREOSURGEON FOUND DEAD INSIDE HOME WAS AN ‘AMAZING DOCTOR,’ FORMER PATIENT SAYS

The police chief added that the shooting does not appear to be a "random" break-in case, though a week after Hoover's death, someone allegedly did break into Hoover's mansion. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devon Hoover

The Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating Hoover's shooting death, which could be linked to a domestic situation.  (WJBK)

According to his obituary, Hoover purchased the mansion where he was found dead in 2008 and had been "steadily transforming it room by room with period décor and carefully selected antiques."

DETROIT NEUROSURGEON FOUND SHOT DEAD INSIDE HOME: REPORT

"He was essentially the curator of his own museum, which he loved sharing with friends, family, and visitors," the obituary states. "Devon had an eye for excellence across many areas of life, including his yard and hedges. He hired a landscape service for some of the outside maintenance, but the hedges were his specialty, and only he could meet his own standards."

  • The mansion is surrounded by a gate on the sides and back of the property
    Image 1 of 3

    The mansion is surrounded by a gate on the sides and back of the property, which faces an abandoned apartment building. (Google Maps)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Hoover's mansion faces an abandoned apartment building. (Google Maps)

  • Devon Hoover home
    Image 3 of 3

    The weekend break-in suspects apparently went through the rear window of Hoover's home, which is listed at more than $1 million, sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.  (Google Maps)

Hoover grew up working on his family's dairy farm, "milking the cows, planting and harvesting crops, and doing many other chores alongside the rest of the family" until he decided "early in life" to become a doctor, according to his obituary. 

"At the time of his death, he had been practicing for 27 years as a board-certified neurosurgeon specializing in the treatment of neck and back disorders," the obituary states.

Hoover's death has rocked the Detroit medical community and mystified locals.

Dr. Devon Hoover and a former patient

Detroit Dr. Devon Hoover's death has rocked the Detroit medical community and mystified locals. (Sheryl Gibbs Leaver)

"Dr. Hoover was an amazing neurosurgeon who literally made me whole again," a former patient, Sheryl Gibbs Leaver, previously told Fox News Digital. "He got me in right away because he saw how bad I was from my MRI. He took so much time explaining the surgery option and showing me how bad my spine was."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

She continued: "He literally helped me to be able to walk again. So many people are writing testimonials about him being a caring and amazing doctor, and all of it is so true. I am heartbroken by all of this and hope his killer is caught and brought to justice."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.