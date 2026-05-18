US issues urgent travel warning as deadly Ebola outbreak spreads overseas

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U.S. officials are warning Americans not to visit a Central African nation, home to the world's second-largest rainforest, amid a deadly Ebola outbreak.

The U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for the Democratic Republic of the Congo from Level 3 to Level 4 on Sunday.

The advisory emphasizes Congo's Ituri Province, which is located in the northeast region, though Ebola cases have also been reported in Goma and the capital city of Kinshasa.

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Officials said the outbreak was caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus, a rarer variant for which existing vaccines may be less effective.

As of Monday, Congo's Health Cluster reported over 390 suspected cases and 105 deaths in Congo, according to the Associated Press.

The State Department warns that Ebola is a "rare, severe and often fatal hemorrhagic fever illness."

The virus can spread through direct contact with infected individuals, bodily fluids, infected corpses and objects contaminated with the virus.

"The U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Ituri province," the advisory noted. "Do not travel to this area for any reason."

"The U.S. embassy has extremely limited ability to provide routine or emergency consular services outside of Kinshasa."

Though the outbreak appears to be the main cause of the advisory escalation, officials are also warning Americans about crime and civil unrest in the country.

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The advisory noted that U.S. government employees in Kinshasa need special permission to travel outside the city "due to safety risks."

"The U.S. embassy has extremely limited ability to provide routine or emergency consular services outside of Kinshasa," the advisory warned.

"The local health infrastructure is inadequate. Health services, hygiene and quality control do not meet U.S. standards of care. Pharmacies are not well-regulated. Locally available medications may be unsafe," the advisory noted.

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The advisory also stated that petty crimes — including pickpocketing and burglary — are common. Violent crimes, including armed robbery and armed home invasion, were also noted.

"Criminals may pose as police or security agents," the State Department warned.

"Local police do not always inform the U.S. embassy when they arrest a U.S. citizen."

"Local police do not always inform the U.S. embassy when they arrest a U.S. citizen. They may also delay access to detained U.S. citizens or use violence and threats during interrogations."

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While not a mainstream tourist destination, Congo attracts adventure travelers drawn to its volcanoes, rainforests and rare mountain gorillas.

The country is known for the Congo Basin, the world's second-largest rainforest after the Amazon.

Scenic destinations in the country include Virunga National Park and Mount Nyiragongo, which contains one of the world's largest active lava lakes.



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The Associated Press, along with Melissa Rudy and Michael Sinkiewicz of Fox News Digital, contributed reporting.