Detroit

Detroit blues bar shooting injures 5 after fight over parking spot

The Detroit assistant police chief called the shooting, 'senseless, ridiculous'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Five shot outside Detroit bar after dispute over parking spot Video

Five shot outside Detroit bar after dispute over parking spot

The Detroit Police Department said that five people were shot overnight at a bar after an altercation over a parking spot.

Five people were wounded outside a bar in Detroit after a disagreement over a parking spot, police said. 

The Detroit Police Department Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said during a press conference that the fight broke out at about 2:45 a.m. on Friday at Chicago Blu'z Bar & Grill.

"Senseless, ridiculous," Fitzgerald said. "Five people to be shot over a parking spot is just silly to me."

Police said that the fight over the parking spot quickly turned violent after one man pulled out a firearm and began firing into a crowd.

Chicago Blu'z Bar & Grill

The shooting happened at Chicago Blu'z Bar & Grill on Friday, March 30. (Google Maps)

Bar

Five people were wounded early Friday morning in a shooting outside a bar in Detroit, Michigan.  (FOX 2 Detroit)

The victims, who ranged in age from 33-49, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Only one of the five victims was involved in the dispute, while the others were bystanders, police said.

The male suspect was still at large as of Friday evening. 

He left the area in a dark-colored SUV.

Outside bar

The five people who were wounded ranged in ages between 33-49, police said. (Detroit Police Department)

Fitzgerald said that they are investigating why the bar was open at 2:45 a.m., noting that it should have been closed.

"Obviously, this blues club should not have been open at 2:45 a.m. where they're still arguing for a parking spot," Fitzgerald said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.