Detroit blues bar shooting injures 5 after fight over parking spot

Five people were wounded outside a bar in Detroit after a disagreement over a parking spot, police said.

The Detroit Police Department Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said during a press conference that the fight broke out at about 2:45 a.m. on Friday at Chicago Blu'z Bar & Grill.

"Senseless, ridiculous," Fitzgerald said. "Five people to be shot over a parking spot is just silly to me."

Police said that the fight over the parking spot quickly turned violent after one man pulled out a firearm and began firing into a crowd.

The victims, who ranged in age from 33-49, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Only one of the five victims was involved in the dispute, while the others were bystanders, police said.

The male suspect was still at large as of Friday evening.

He left the area in a dark-colored SUV.

Fitzgerald said that they are investigating why the bar was open at 2:45 a.m., noting that it should have been closed.

"Obviously, this blues club should not have been open at 2:45 a.m. where they're still arguing for a parking spot," Fitzgerald said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.