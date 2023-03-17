Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit
Published

Detroit armed robber shot in chest by concealed carry permit holder after threatening to kill friend: police

The alleged robber, Joshua Fordham, is a convicted felon not legally allowed to carry a gun

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Tucker Carlson: Self defense is becoming illegal. Video

Tucker Carlson: Self defense is becoming illegal.

WARNING: Graphic footage—Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over rising crime, on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

A man who tried to rob another man at gunpoint outside a Michigan liquor store was shot in the chest by a concealed carry permit holder and eventually arrested.

Police in Detroit, Michigan, say that they responded to a call of gunshots last month and found a victim with his hands raised over his head who told them he had a concealed pistol license, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

The victim told police that a man with a ski mask and a Detroit Lions jacket had followed him and his friend into a liquor store and then back outside before pulling a gun on them.

The suspect is said to have pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the concealed carry holder's friend unless the concealed carry holder turned over his wallet.

POLICE SAY 'GOOD SAMARITAN' PREVENTED FURTHER LOSS OF LIFE IN INDIANA MALL SHOOTING: 'TACTICALLY SOUND'

Police say Joshua Fordham was shot in the chest while trying to rob a concealed carry holder

Police say Joshua Fordham was shot in the chest while trying to rob a concealed carry holder (Michigan Department of Corrections)

The concealed carry holder then pulled out a gun as he was being patted down by the suspect and shot him in the chest. 

The suspect, later identified as Joshua Fordham, was later found on the ground nearby by police suffering from a gunshot wound.

NEVADA OFFICER RESCUED BY GOOD SAMARITAN AFTER BEING SHOT IN THE LEG DURING SHOOTOUT

Carmen's Delicatessen in Detroit, where police say Joshua Fordham was shot by a concealed carry permit holder after Fordham pulled a gun on the permit holder's friend. 

Carmen's Delicatessen in Detroit, where police say Joshua Fordham was shot by a concealed carry permit holder after Fordham pulled a gun on the permit holder's friend.  (Google Earth)

Click 2 Detroit reported that Fordham pleaded guilty in March 2014 to armed robbery and was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison.

Fordham is not legally allowed to own a gun and is facing a charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.