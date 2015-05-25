Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Detroit-area community leaders urge patience during probe into motorist's beating by police

Floyd Dent tells his story to the media, Wednesday, March 25, 2015, at his attorney's office in Novi, Mich. Police dashcam video of the Jan. 28, 2015, arrest of Dent shows an officer punching him many times in the head while another officer tries to handcuff him. Dent's face and shirt were bloodied. Police say Dent disregarded stop signs and refused to pull over, then resisted arrest and threatened them. (AP Photo/Detroit News, Clarence Tabb Jr.) DETROIT FREE PRESS OUT; HUFFINGTON POST OUT

INKSTER, Mich. – City, police and religious leaders are urging patience in a Detroit-area community during an investigation into the arrest of a black man who was pulled from his car, repeatedly punched in the head and subdued with a stun gun.

The leaders called for calm Thursday in suburban Inkster, where 57-year-old Floyd Dent was arrested in January. Dent says he was innocent and protecting himself, while police counter he refused to pull over, resisted arrest and threatened them.

Video of Dent's bloody arrest first aired on WDIV-TV. More than 50 people protested outside the Inkster police department Wednesday and demanded officers be fired.

Police Chief Vicki Yost says she's "confident" residents will "let this investigation conclude." One officer has been pulled off the street, but she declined to discuss others involved.