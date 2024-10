The attorney for the husband of Suzanne Simpson, the missing Texas mom of four, filed a motion requesting to see his four children while in custody.

Brad Simpson’s court-appointed attorney, Stephen Gilmore, penned the request in a motion submitted to Bexar County Court No. 7 Monday. Gilmore argued the court should allow the 53-year-old to be in contact with his four children since none of his children are involved in his charges and he is not considered a "flight risk."

"[Brad Simpson’s] children are not complainants in this or any case, nor has the state alleged any evidence to suggest that this condition is any way related to the safety of the community or an alleged victim," Gilmore wrote in the letter, obtained by the San Antonio Express News.

"Further, defendant is not a flight risk. Therefore, counsel requests that the no contact order be modified to permit ‘no harmful or injurious contact.’"

Simpson has been behind bars for nearly two weeks since his Oct. 9 arrest, and the conditions of his detention do not allow him to have contact with his children.

His children are 20, 18, 15 and 5 years old.

Simpson was initially charged with assault of a family member causing bodily Injury, unlawful restraint and possession of a prohibited weapon. On Wednesday, he was charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

He is being held on $3 million bond.

The new charges came after Simpson allegedly asked his longtime business associate, James Valle Cotter, 65, to hide a gun inside his home.

According to KENS5, Cotter allegedly agreed to hide an AK-47 in his San Antonio home, concealing it inside a wall.

The news outlet reported Monday that an K-9 team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped locate the AK-47.

Cotter was arrested the same day for allegedly hiding the gun. He was accused of tampering with evidence and not being truthful with law enforcement. His bond was set at $500,000.

Suzanne Simpson has been missing for over two weeks. She disappeared Oct. 6 after reportedly fighting with her husband of 22 years in Olmos Park in the San Antonio area.

On Oct. 6, there was a "disturbance" between the Simpsons at the Argyle, a club in the San Antonio area, Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said at a previous news conference.

A neighbor told police he saw Brad and Suzanne physically fighting that night and later heard screams from a nearby wooded area, according to an arrest affidavit.

The neighbor observed that "Ms. Simpson was attempting to get away from Mr. Simpson's grasp as he tried to pull her downwards," the report continued.

About an hour later, the neighbor reportedly saw Brad Simpson’s black GMC pickup traveling off and return an hour or two later.

