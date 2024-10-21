Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Hunt for missing Texas real estate agent leads to woods outside San Antonio

A search of a landfill near San Antonio yielded no evidence in Suzanne Simpson's disappearance as her husband remains locked up

Police have shifted their search for Suzanne Simpson to wooded areas around her Olmos Park, Texas, home, as the hunt for the missing luxury real estate agent and mom of four enters its third week.

Simpson, 51, disappeared on Oct. 6 after allegedly fighting with her husband of 22 years in Olmos Park, outside San Antonio.

Sgt. Deon Cockrell of the Texas Department of Public Safety told Fox News Digital that a search at a local landfill ended after no evidence tied to Simpson's disappearance was found there last week.

"They've removed all the search groups and equipment in that area," Cockrell said.

MISSING TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT’S HUSBAND KEPT IN JAIL WITH HIGH BOND AS FAMILY RIPS HIS LACK OF COOPERATION

Suzanne Simpson disappeared in Texas

Suzanne Simpson disappeared in Texas reportedly after a fight with her husband. (Olmos Park Police)

Olmos Park Mayor Erin Harrison said the search for Simpson "will now focus on the wooded areas in and around Olmos Park," KSAT reported. Harrison said the Olmos Park Police Department has enlisted the resources of Texas Search and Rescue, an Austin-based nonprofit organization.

San Antonio police cadets help search for Suzanne Simpson

San Antonio police cadets search a landfill in the disappearance of Suzanne Simpson. (Chief Bill McManus/X)

Simpson's sister, Teresa Clark, expressed her gratitude for everyone involved in the search when speaking to News 4 San Antonio on Saturday. 

"When a mother goes missing, they don't go missing by accident," Clark told the outlet. "Suzanne was a beloved mother." 

Simpson was last seen wearing a black dress on Oct. 6 at 11 p.m. in the 500 block of East Olmos in Olmos Park. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

SEARCH FOR MISSING TEXAS MOM SUZANNE SIMPSON LEADS TO SAN ANTONIO LANDFILL

Missing mom Suzanne Simpson

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a new photo of missing mom Suzanne Simpson from the night she disappeared. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

A neighbor told police he saw Brad Simpson and wife Suzanne physically fighting each other on the night of Oct. 6 and later heard screams coming from a nearby wooded area, according to the arrest affidavit. The neighbor observed that "Ms. Simpson was attempting to get away from Mr. Simpson's grasp as he tried to pull her downwards," the report continued.

"That night we think she was in distress … it's very suspicious, though, that obviously she's not going to work, and she's not checking in on her children," Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said. 

Suzanne and Brad Simpson

Suzanne Simpson disappeared after reportedly fighting with her husband. (Suzanne Simpson/Facebook)

Police have tried to interview Brad, but he has been "uncooperative," Villegas said.

"Brad's refusal to cooperate is unacceptable," Suzanne's brother-in-law, Barton Simpson, wrote in a Facebook post. 

According to jail records, Brad Simpson remains at the Bexar County Jail on a combined $2 million bond for charges of assault causing bodily injury, family violence and unlawful restraint for the Oct. 6 incident.

TEXAS MOM, LUXURY REAL ESTATE AGENT MISSING AFTER PARTY AT EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE CLUB, HUSBAND ARRESTED

Brad Simpson booking photo

Brad Simpson booking photo. (Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A $2 million bond was set for him, but a federal detainer placed on him by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on a gun charge is keeping him behind bars.

The federal charge is for illegally owning a firearm, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

