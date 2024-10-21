Hunt for missing Texas real estate agent leads to woods outside San Antonio

Police have shifted their search for Suzanne Simpson to wooded areas around her Olmos Park, Texas, home, as the hunt for the missing luxury real estate agent and mom of four enters its third week.

Simpson, 51, disappeared on Oct. 6 after allegedly fighting with her husband of 22 years in Olmos Park, outside San Antonio.

Sgt. Deon Cockrell of the Texas Department of Public Safety told Fox News Digital that a search at a local landfill ended after no evidence tied to Simpson's disappearance was found there last week.

"They've removed all the search groups and equipment in that area," Cockrell said.

Olmos Park Mayor Erin Harrison said the search for Simpson "will now focus on the wooded areas in and around Olmos Park," KSAT reported. Harrison said the Olmos Park Police Department has enlisted the resources of Texas Search and Rescue, an Austin-based nonprofit organization.

Simpson's sister, Teresa Clark, expressed her gratitude for everyone involved in the search when speaking to News 4 San Antonio on Saturday.

"When a mother goes missing, they don't go missing by accident," Clark told the outlet. "Suzanne was a beloved mother."

Simpson was last seen wearing a black dress on Oct. 6 at 11 p.m. in the 500 block of East Olmos in Olmos Park. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

A neighbor told police he saw Brad Simpson and wife Suzanne physically fighting each other on the night of Oct. 6 and later heard screams coming from a nearby wooded area, according to the arrest affidavit. The neighbor observed that "Ms. Simpson was attempting to get away from Mr. Simpson's grasp as he tried to pull her downwards," the report continued.

"That night we think she was in distress … it's very suspicious, though, that obviously she's not going to work, and she's not checking in on her children," Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said.

Police have tried to interview Brad, but he has been "uncooperative," Villegas said.

"Brad's refusal to cooperate is unacceptable," Suzanne's brother-in-law, Barton Simpson, wrote in a Facebook post.

According to jail records, Brad Simpson remains at the Bexar County Jail on a combined $2 million bond for charges of assault causing bodily injury, family violence and unlawful restraint for the Oct. 6 incident.

A $2 million bond was set for him, but a federal detainer placed on him by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on a gun charge is keeping him behind bars.

The federal charge is for illegally owning a firearm, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.