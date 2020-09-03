Deon Kay shooting: DC police release video of deadly encounter after protests

Police in Washington, D.C., released video Thursday showing the officer-involved shooting that killed Deon Kay the previous day following protests in the city, as investigators said Kay brandished a gun during the encounter.

Protesters had gathered Wednesday outside Mayor Muriel Bowser's home and a police precinct following the shooting, demanding that Police Chief Peter Newsham resign.

Investigators said police encountered Kay while pursuing reports of a man with a gun. They pointed out that the bodycam video showed Kay brandishing the gun shortly before an officer fired at him, striking him in the chest.

WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING

This is a developing story; check back for updates.