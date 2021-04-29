Denver truck driver forgives police officer who crashed into him: ‘He was doing his job’

A Denver police officer facing charges in a wrong-way crash received some support from an unlikely source this week: a truck driver who suffered a broken leg in the crash.

Christopher Cordova says he’s willing to forgive Officer Jacob Marsh, who was arrested Tuesday on a possible felony charge of vehicular assault, according to FOX 31 of Denver.

"He was doing his job," Cordova told the station, referring to the police officer. "Do I think the gentleman needs to lose his job over this situation? I don’t."

Marsh was traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone in an unmarked vehicle April 13 while pursuing a driver who was heading in the wrong direction down a street, court documents say, according to FOX 31.

Along the way, the police officer crashed his vehicle into Cordova’s work truck. The officer suffered a broken hand while Cordova suffered his injury, the station reported.

But Cordova claims the crash was an accident, not a crime, FOX 31 reported.

"If you can’t forgive, you can’t move on and you can’t grow," Cordova said. "That’s my belief."

Marsh is on unpaid leave while investigators determine whether he had permission to pursue the suspect. If convicted of the charge against him, he could face up to three years in prison, FOX 31 reported.