Colorado
Published

Denver man who fatally shot at dog walker 24 times with AK-47 convicted of murder

CO man yelled at a couple who encouraged their dog to 'go potty' outside his apartment

Associated Press
A man accused of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder on Thursday.

Prosecutors alleged Michael Close, 38, had gotten into a "verbal exchange" with Isabella Thallas, 21, and Darian Simon as they were encouraging their dog to relieve itself outside Close’s apartment near Coors Field on June 10, 2020.

Close had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but jurors concluded that he knew what he was doing when he opened fire, The Denver Post reported.

PACKAGE 'DETONATES' AT NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY IN BOSTON, INJURING 1; FBI INVESTIGATING

Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to "go potty" before getting the AK-47, which he had taken from a friend who was a Denver police sergeant. Prosecutors said he fired 24 times.

Close’s public defender, Sonja Prins, said Close had suffered a mental break, saying an abusive childhood, a string of job losses, a breakup and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to his poor mental health at the time of the shooting.

A man was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder of a dog-walking couple in Denver, Colorado, Sept. 22, 2022.

Close cried as the verdict was read, as did members of Thallas' family.

Thallas' mother, Anna Thallas, said she felt numb.

"We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day and what happened in there just went by… almost as fast as my daughter was slaughtered," she said through tears. "And our lives were changed forever."