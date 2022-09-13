Boston authorities, FBI respond to reports of object 'detonated' at Northeastern University; 1 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston police are investigating a package that detonated at Northeastern University Tuesday evening, leaving at least person injured and the FBI has been made aware.

A department spokesperson told Fox News that officers responded to 39 Leon St. around 7:16 p.m. for a report of a "potential package that had detonated."

The detonation caused "minor injuries" to one person, he said.

A bomb squad unit, Boston EMS, and Boston Fire were also on scene. Boston EMS said the patient was transported by BLS ambulance to an area hospital.

The FBI told Fox News its Boston Field Office "is aware of the incident and coordinating with our law enforcement partners as expected."

‘HEROIC’ NEXT-DOOR NEIGHBOR SAVES MOTHER, 2 CHILDREN IN BOSTON HOUSE FIRE

The building was evacuated as a precaution and the incident remains under investigation.

Local reports said a second package detonated but this was not confirmed by Boston Police.

The Northeastern University Police Department said services were responding to an "incident" at Holmes Hall and urged people to avoid the area during the investigation.

Police at nearby Tufts University also said emergency services were responding to an incident at Holmes Hall and urged residents to avoid the area.

Police at MIT were also urging the community to be cautious and report "suspicious packages."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to Northeastern University for comment.

No additional details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.