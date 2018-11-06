Denver man crushed by trash compactor in critical condition: report

A Denver man is in critical condition after attempting to retrieve a friend's cell phone on Friday before accidentally falling into a trash compactor that crushed him, reports said.

Scott Walsh, 22, suffered two broken legs, a cracked skull and ruptured arteries in his neck, a friend told The Denver Post.

Walsh was with his female friend when her phone fell down the trash chute, the report said. When he looked down the chute, he lost his balance and fell about 15 feet to the compactor underneath, which began to operate while he was still inside, The Post reported.

Walsh has been heavily sedated, but is expected to survive, DiSalvo said.

Friends and colleagues of Walsh have set up a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $4,000 as of Tuesday.