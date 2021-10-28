Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Denver burglar bathes with glass of wine after breaking into couple's home, report says

The couple reportedly opted not to pursue criminal charges

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A woman allegedly broke into the home of a Denver couple and poured herself a glass of wine before taking a bath in their tub, according to a local affiliate report. 

Holly Hatch and Anna Lamers told FOX 31 KDVR they were at home and preparing to go to sleep on Oct. 20 when they heard sounds as if someone else was inside.

After hearing the sound of the door to one of the bathroom doors closing, "we knew someone was in the house," Hatch told the news station. 

"The guest bedroom door just slammed shut," Lamers recalled.

Lamers and Hatch called the police and fled to their car outside the home, according to the report. When police arrived, officers went inside and allegedly discovered a woman in the bathtub, "with a glass of wine," Lamers recalled cops telling her. 

The Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request seeking confirmation and additional details on Thursday morning.  According to the report, police told the news station they transported the woman to a local hospital to be checked out.

The couple opted not to pursue criminal charges, explaining that they suspect the woman was homeless.

"It kind of went from sheer terror, to feeling kind of sad. I mean, she just wanted a bath," Lamers told FOX 31. "Hopefully she got some of the help that she needs." 

