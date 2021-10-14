Naked woman at Denver airport taken to hospital after walking around concourse

Police inside Denver International Airport responded last month to reports of a naked woman walking through a concourse who seemed erratic and was greeting bystanders.

"How are you doing? Where are you from?" the woman could be heard asking, according to a video obtained by Denver's KCNC-TV. She was recorded walking at the terminal near Gate A-37 around 5 a.m. on Sept 19.

PLANE EVACUATED IN BOSTON AFTER PASSENGER'S CARRY-ON CAUSES SMALL FIRE

Airport police said they received a "report of an intoxicated female completely nude," according to the station. They attempted to cover her up with a large blanket.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER DETAINED AFTER ALLEGEDLY OPENING EMERGENCY EXIT, WALKING ON WING

"Officers … responded and located the female running around the concourse having some type of medical issue," a police report stated. "Paramedics were called code 10 (which indicates an emergency response). The female was transported to University Hospital by ambulance due to an undetermined medical episode."

While KCNC-TV obtained the video, the station says it is choosing not to broadcast it because of the medical issue authorities believe the woman was experiencing.

No further information has been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2012, a similar incident occurred at the Colorado airport when a woman reportedly took off all of her clothing inside Concourse B.

"Most were shocked," a witness told FOX 31 Denver at the time. "No one really noticed her at first because people were trying to get to their planes. Then, everyone realized she was just standing there completely naked."