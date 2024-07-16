Demolition Ranch YouTuber 'shocked and confused' to see Trump shooter wearing his T-shirt

A popular firearms influencer spoke out Monday on YouTube condemning Thomas Matthew Crooks' attempted assassination of former president Trump and said he was stunned to learn the shooter was wearing a Demolition Ranch T-shirt.

"As a lot of you guys know — and we were shocked and confused to find this out — the shooter who tried to assassinate Trump was wearing merch from my channel, wearing a Demolition Ranch T-shirt," Matt Carriker told his 11 million subscribers.

The video has racked up nearly 4 million views.

"We don’t vet the people who buy our shirts," Carriker said. "I would love to keep people like that from buying, wearing, being associated with that article of clothing…I wish he couldn’t get a shirt, but it happened." he said.

The Texas-based veterinarian, who runs two firearms channels for gun enthusiasts, said he usually steers clear of political discussions, but the news has thrust him and his business into the spotlight.

"I think the difference in a gunman wearing a pair of Nike shoes and a gunman wearing my T-shirt is this brand is much more personal to me than Nike is to its executives," he said. "To see my name next to the shooter’s name — oh, it sucks and I wish, I wish we could keep that from happening."

He added, "No matter what side you're on politically, none of us want violence. This channel was never meant to incite violence or hate. It never has, it isn't, and it never will be a channel that does that. I don't want any violence or hate anywhere around me. I have a wife and little kids. I want them to be safe and secure forever."

The company's Facebook account featured a photo of a law-enforcement officer, wearing a camouflage uniform and holding a semiautomatic, standing over Crooks' body with the caption, "What the Hell."

On the right sleeve of the 20-year-old shooter's T-shirt is an American flag and the word "DEMOLITIA." At a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Crooks opened fire, striking Trump's ear, killing a spectator and wounding two others.

Typical posts on Demolition Ranch's YouTube channel range from "Eating A Meal Cooked ONLY With A GUN!!!" and "Can a Spinning Propeller Stop a Bullet???" featuring Carriker using a propeller as target practice.

Carriker wrote on X Sunday that he was in disbelief seeing his merchandise connected with Crooks.

"Sucks seeing articles about this and they are naming 3 people," he posted. "The shooter, trump and somehow me."