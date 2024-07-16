Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Demolition Ranch YouTuber 'shocked and confused' to see Trump shooter wearing his T-shirt

'None of us want violence,' Matt Carriker told his 11 million followers on YouTube

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
A popular firearms influencer spoke out Monday on YouTube condemning Thomas Matthew Crooks' attempted assassination of former president Trump and said he was stunned to learn the shooter was wearing a Demolition Ranch T-shirt. 

"As a lot of you guys know — and we were shocked and confused to find this out — the shooter who tried to assassinate Trump was wearing merch from my channel, wearing a Demolition Ranch T-shirt," Matt Carriker told his 11 million subscribers.

The video has racked up nearly 4 million views.

"We don’t vet the people who buy our shirts," Carriker said. "I would love to keep people like that from buying, wearing, being associated with that article of clothing…I wish he couldn’t get a shirt, but it happened." he said.

RNC LIVE UPDATES: DONALD TRUMP REVEALS JD VANCE AS RUNNING MATE

Demolition Ranch owner Matt Carriker

Texas-based veterinarian and firearms influencer Matt Carriker spoke out on YouTube Monday over Trump would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks wearing his T-shirt. (YouTube/Demolition Ranch)

Armed men stand over the body of the would-be Trump assassin, whose face is blurred

Authorities approach the suspected gunman from where he fell after the U.S. Secret Service returned fire after an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

The Texas-based veterinarian, who runs two firearms channels for gun enthusiasts, said he usually steers clear of political discussions, but the news has thrust him and his business into the spotlight. 

"I think the difference in a gunman wearing a pair of Nike shoes and a gunman wearing my T-shirt is this brand is much more personal to me than Nike is to its executives," he said. "To see my name next to the shooter’s name — oh, it sucks and I wish, I wish we could keep that from happening."

He added, "No matter what side you're on politically, none of us want violence. This channel was never meant to incite violence or hate. It never has, it isn't, and it never will be a channel that does that. I don't want any violence or hate anywhere around me. I have a wife and little kids. I want them to be safe and secure forever."

LAST WORDS OF ‘HERO’ FIREFIGHTER WHO DIED AT TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING REVEALED

Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The company's Facebook account featured a photo of a law-enforcement officer, wearing a camouflage uniform and holding a semiautomatic, standing over Crooks' body with the caption, "What the Hell."

On the right sleeve of the 20-year-old shooter's T-shirt is an American flag and the word "DEMOLITIA." At a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Crooks opened fire, striking Trump's ear, killing a spectator and wounding two others. 

Typical posts on Demolition Ranch's YouTube channel range from "Eating A Meal Cooked ONLY With A GUN!!!" and "Can a Spinning Propeller Stop a Bullet???" featuring Carriker using a propeller as target practice.

FORMER TRUMP RIVAL NIKKI HALEY TO SPEAK AT GOP CONVENTION AS PARTY RALLIES AROUND TRUMP

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.  (Handout via AFP)

Carriker wrote on X Sunday that he was in disbelief seeing his merchandise connected with Crooks. 

"Sucks seeing articles about this and they are naming 3 people," he posted. "The shooter, trump and somehow me."

