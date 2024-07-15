Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' parents registered Pennsylvania professional counselors: Records

Both of would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks' parents are social workers in Pennsylvania since 2002, records show

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
FBI agents enter home of would-be Trump assassin Video

FBI agents enter home of would-be Trump assassin

The motive of the 20-year-old suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, remains a mystery two days later. (Reuters)

BETHAL PARK, Pa. – The parents of the 20-year-old who unleashed a barrage of gunfire toward former President Trump are licensed professional counselors through the Pennsylvania social work board.

Mary Elizabeth Crooks and Matthew Brian Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, are licensed as professional counselors, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State Licensing System Verification service.

The 20-year-old attempted assassin's parents both have active licenses, the service said.

Both Mary and Matthew's licenses expire in February 2025, and they have been professional counselors since 2002, the records showed.

BREAKING INTO TRUMP SHOOTER'S CELLPHONE COMPLICATED BY MODERN TECHNOLOGY: EXPERT

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks. (Handout via AFP)

Info on Crooks' parents

Licensing information on Thomas Crooks' parents (Pennsylvania Department of State)

Thomas' family home is now the subject of an ongoing FBI investigation after the shooting on Saturday at a Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM REVEALS DETAILS OF SUSPECT'S ACCOUNT WHO TRIED TO KILL TRUMP

Crooks' motive in the shooting remains unclear.

Records showed Crooks was registered as a Republican voter, but campaign finance reports also showed he gave $15 to a progressive political action committee on Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Biden was sworn into office.

An unidentified man answers the door at the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks

An unidentified man answers the door at the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, named by the FBI as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Trump, in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, on July 15, 2024. (REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk)

Crooks' bullet grazed Trump's right ear and left firefighter Corey Comperatore dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crooks' was stationed approximately 130 yards away in an "elevated position."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.