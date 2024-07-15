Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' parents registered Pennsylvania professional counselors: Records

The parents of the 20-year-old who unleashed a barrage of gunfire toward former President Trump are licensed professional counselors through the Pennsylvania social work board.

Mary Elizabeth Crooks and Matthew Brian Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, are licensed as professional counselors, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State Licensing System Verification service.

The 20-year-old attempted assassin's parents both have active licenses, the service said.

Both Mary and Matthew's licenses expire in February 2025, and they have been professional counselors since 2002, the records showed.

BREAKING INTO TRUMP SHOOTER'S CELLPHONE COMPLICATED BY MODERN TECHNOLOGY: EXPERT

Thomas' family home is now the subject of an ongoing FBI investigation after the shooting on Saturday at a Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM REVEALS DETAILS OF SUSPECT'S ACCOUNT WHO TRIED TO KILL TRUMP

Crooks' motive in the shooting remains unclear.

Records showed Crooks was registered as a Republican voter, but campaign finance reports also showed he gave $15 to a progressive political action committee on Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Biden was sworn into office.

Crooks' bullet grazed Trump's right ear and left firefighter Corey Comperatore dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crooks' was stationed approximately 130 yards away in an "elevated position."