Democrats rebuff GOP push for low-yield nuclear weapons

House Democrats are rebuffing attempts by Republicans to authorize funding for so-called low-yield nuclear weapons that the Trump administration says are key to deterring Russia.

Republicans put forward two amendments Wednesday to fund the weapons in a defense bill, but both were rejected.

Democratic Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith of Washington has eliminated funding in the legislation for a low-yield nuclear weapon that is placed on submarines. He says the weapons increase the likelihood of nuclear conflict.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming accused Smith of "disarming" America "unilaterally."

The issue will likely re-emerge in the Republican-controlled Senate. The House and Senate will have to negotiate a final version of the annual policy bill before it becomes law.