Democratic House members boycott Uvalde moment of silence, demand ‘REAL action’ instead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several Democratic lawmakers boycotted a moment of silence held Tuesday to commemorate the victims who died during a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 21 people, mostly schoolchildren, ahead of a hearing on gun violence.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., posted a photo of herself with Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia; Pramila Jayapal of Washington; Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois in a hallway as their colleagues paid tribute to the victims of the May 24 massacre.

"We just boycotted the moment of silence on the House floor," Speier tweeted. "No more moments of silence without REAL action."

The moment of silence on the House floor was led by Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, whose district includes Uvalde.

DEMS RAIL AGAINST NRA, SENATE, ASSAULT WEAPONS AS HOUSE PREPS GUN CONTROL PACKAGE: 'CRISIS OF DEATH'

"On May 24, 2022, 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. My district, but a reflection of every small town in America," Gonzales said. "I mourn with the Uvalde community and I pray for healing and comfort for the families and the communities for the loss of the following members."

He then read the names of all 21 victims. Many lawmakers bowed their heads for the moment, which lasted just under one minute.

Lawmakers, particularly Democrats, have called for enhanced gun control restrictions following the tragedy. The House is slated to vote soon on a package that would raise the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21 and ban civilians from having high-capacity magazines of more than 10 rounds.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A House committee is also slated to hold a hearing Wednesday where they will hear from the parents of the victims who died in Uvalde and in another mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.