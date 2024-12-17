Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Delta stowaway apprehended again after allegedly trying to cross border into Canada

Dali was discovered when the persons she was staying with found the discarded ankle monitor she had cut off

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Delta stowaway disrupts return flight to New York Video

Delta stowaway disrupts return flight to New York

The same passenger accused of sneaking on to a Delta Air Lines flight to Paris disrupted a return flight to New York, according to reports citing French officials. 

A woman accused of stowing away on a flight from New York to Paris has been arrested again after allegedly taking a Greyhound bus to Buffalo and trying to cross the border into Canada, according to reports.

Svetlana Dali, 57, allegedly took the bus and eventually was caught by Canadian authorities at the U.S.-Canada border. 

Dali, who is scheduled to appear in court today, cut off her ankle monitor on Sunday, ABC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

DELTA STOWAWAY APPREHENDED BY FBI AT JFK AIRPORT UPON LANDING IN NEW YORK

Svetlana Dali

A Russian national and legal resident of the United States was taken into FBI custody at JFK International airport today, according to the FBI.  (Fox News Digital)

A person she was staying with reported her to authorities when they discovered the ankle bracelet.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Theodora expressed concerns Dali might flee while awaiting trial during a previous bail hearing earlier in December.

Dali made national news when she, without having valid travel documents to enter France, managed to evade TSA check points while boarding Delta Flight 264 to Paris without a boarding pass on November 26. 

ALLEGED DELTA STOWAWAY DISRUPTS RETURN FLIGHT TO NEW YORK, VIDEO SHOWS

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 airplane

A woman reportedly snuck onto a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris this week.  (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors at the Dec. 6 hearing allege that she tried to sneak into secure areas at multiple U.S. airports in an attempt to fly without a ticket.

Dali has since been said to be in FBI custody.