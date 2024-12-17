Delta stowaway apprehended again after allegedly trying to cross border into Canada

A woman accused of stowing away on a flight from New York to Paris has been arrested again after allegedly taking a Greyhound bus to Buffalo and trying to cross the border into Canada, according to reports.

Svetlana Dali, 57, allegedly took the bus and eventually was caught by Canadian authorities at the U.S.-Canada border.

Dali, who is scheduled to appear in court today, cut off her ankle monitor on Sunday, ABC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

A person she was staying with reported her to authorities when they discovered the ankle bracelet.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Theodora expressed concerns Dali might flee while awaiting trial during a previous bail hearing earlier in December.

Dali made national news when she, without having valid travel documents to enter France, managed to evade TSA check points while boarding Delta Flight 264 to Paris without a boarding pass on November 26.

Prosecutors at the Dec. 6 hearing allege that she tried to sneak into secure areas at multiple U.S. airports in an attempt to fly without a ticket.

Dali has since been said to be in FBI custody.